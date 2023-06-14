Below Deck Mediterranean almost took a very different turn if chief stew Hannah Ferrier followed up on her attempt to quit the show during season 2. Ferrier, who was fired midway through Below Deck Med Season 5 recently said she was so exasperated during season 2 that she packed her bags and was ready to leave the boat.

The reasons were likely due to conflict with crew members like Christine “Bugsy” Drake and deckhand Bobby Giancola.

But she revealed there was an instance where she quit after a guest picked her up by her throat prior to being on Below Deck Med.

Hannah Ferrier almost quit ‘Below Deck Med’ during season 2

“It was not a nice season for me,” Ferrier reflected on Below Deck Med Season 2 on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast. “I did not enjoy myself. But in season 2 it’s actually interesting because I actually had my suitcases all packed. I was ready to go when the day crew arrived one morning.”

“So when we’re filming Below Deck, because we’re basically on 24/7, depending on what the guests are doing, the night crew goes home when the guests go down,” she continued. “So if the guests are up to 4 a.m. and there’s stuff going on like we’re filming till 4 a.m. And I was just done.”

“So I had my bags packed when the day crew arrived in the morning and I wanted to leave,” Ferrier shared. “So luckily I had a chat with production and they talked to me off the edge. They were very supportive. And I look back now and if I had ended my journey on Below Deck halfway through season 2, it would have been a very different life for me. And a very different show for you guys. So I’m really glad I didn’t leave.”

Hannah quit a boat after being physically assaulted

Ferrier was more annoyed and frustrated on Below Deck Med than concerned or fearful. She did encounter a scary situation prior to Below Deck Med that had her running for the gangplank.

“There was another situation where I was on a yacht and I was actually physically assaulted and I didn’t leave that time,” she admitted. “So it was a private yacht. And these guys were partying really, really, really hard. And one of the guests actually picked me up against a wall by my throat. So that was pretty confronting and very distressing. And he actually only stopped because one of the working girls on board came down the stairs and saw what was happening and jumped on his back and got him off of me. So that was definitely a pretty harrowing situation.”

“And we pulled into St. Tropez the next morning and I got the f*** off that boat. Because, obviously now, I’m older,” she added. “I’m a little bit wiser and I would always recommend that if you are in a situation like that that you reported it to the police. You tell the authorities.”