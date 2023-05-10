Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier Says Kate Chastain Is a ‘Much Better’ Chief Stew and Sends ‘Massive Congratulations’

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean thinks that Kate Chastain from Below Deck is a better chief stew.

Both Below Deck chief stews are icons in their own right. But Ferrier recently responded to a fan question wondering who she thought would “win a battle of the chief stews.” Not only did Ferrier think Chastain was a better chief stew, but she also sent Chastain “massive congratulations” on her new baby.

Hannah Ferrier said Kate Chastain is a better chief stew and sends her congratulations on the baby

In a Below Deck chief stew battle, who does Ferrier think would win? “I would say Kate, and I’m more than happy with that. Kate is really artistic. She loves design. She’s very creative. She loves the table decor,” she said on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast. “I maybe am a little bit warmer than Kate is but I think she gets away with it.”

Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain | Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/

“But yeah, I would definitely say she’s a much better chief stew. Her table decor and her theme nights are just out of this world. And also a massive congratulations,” she added referring to Chastain’s new baby. When she recorded the podcast, Chastain hadn’t yet given birth.

“I think she’s got like five or six weeks before she has a little baby coming into the world,” she said. “So I’m sure she will realize that it’s like literally the hardest charter guest in the world times 10. But you love them, so you put up with them.”

“So congratulations Kate! I think it’s a little boy coming,” Ferrier said.

Hannah and Kate had been in a feud for the past few years

Chastain and Ferrier used to be close friends, but they stopped speaking after a falling out. Ferrier’s recent remarks seem to reflect how perhaps Ferrier has moved on and was ready to put the feud behind her.

In a previous interview, Ferrier explained why they stopped speaking. “We were friendly and then we went to New York, there was basically just like a situation with my friend that I kind of called her out, and I don’t think she liked getting called out,” Ferrier said on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast.

“I think it’s because, to me, we don’t work together on the show,” she continued. “And I just kind of feel like dragging other people in the press isn’t my style, so I never said anything about it. She’s said a lot in the press.”

When Ferrier gave birth to her daughter a few years ago, Chastain offered her congratulations. “I have not spoken to her since she had a baby, but she looks so happy,” Chastain said to US Weekly. “I’m so happy for her.”

Kate Chastain welcomed a baby boy

Chastain announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a son. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay.” Several fans hammered away at Chastain about the identity of the baby’s father, asking if it was chef Ben Robinson from Below Deck.

Chastain didn’t respond directly to the questions but crafted the perfect response. “For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” she posted on Twitter along with a photo holding her son while relaxing at home.