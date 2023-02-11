Harry Styles Produced a Short-Lived TV Show Inspired By His Own Life

He’s been known for his musical skills for a long time, but in recent years, Harry Styles has made big inroads into the world of acting. It’s going well for him, even though he’s still not very sure of himself as an actor. But before he landed most of these roles, he dipped his toe into Hollywood as a TV producer. There was a good reason for him to participate in this particular sitcom, however. It was inspired by something in his own life.

‘Happy Together’ aired for just 1 season on CBS

According to Refinery 29, in 2018, CBS debuted a sitcom called Happy Together. It starred Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West as Jake and Claire, a married couple. Their peaceful, if somewhat boring, life is changed when Jake’s client Cooper (played by Felix Mallard) moves in unexpectedly.

Cooper is a rock star whose lifestyle causes just a few changes for the couple. At the same time, their homey existence is something he’s been missing. Over time, everyone learns to appreciate different perspectives on life.

A close look at Cooper may remind you of another musical star, Styles. It turns out that the resemblance wasn’t accidental. Styles was involved in the project in more ways than one.

Harry Styles both produced and inspired the TV show

Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “My Policeman” at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Styles made his move into TV producing with Happy Together. But according to The Sun, that’s not the only connection the series has to his life. Apparently, the storyline is based on an unusual time in his life. During his days in One Direction, Styles moved into the apartment of Ben Winston (executive producer of Happy Together) and his wife.

When the series came out, Danielle Turchiano, who works for Variety, tweeted that the situation was the inspiration for the show.

“Harry Styles lived in Ben Winston’s attic for 18 months, suburban neighbourhood, no one knew he was there. He said living in a quiet ‘boring’ family environment while undergoing a crazy time in his life helped him and inspired Winston to develop #HappyTogether.”

She also explained that Styles preferred “living in a family unit” to his lonely mansion or rooming with his bandmates. He stayed with Winston and his wife for about a year and a half. Winston said that the couple was “gutted” when he moved out. He also insisted that the series was only loosely based on that time in their lives.

Harry Styles recently began acting

Though Styles didn’t act in Happy Together, he later made his move into that realm. He’s appeared in several movies, including Dunkirk, My Policeman, and a very lucrative scene in the ending credits of Eternals. Most recently, he starred in the buzzy movie Don’t Worry, Darling.

His acting career seems to be taking off, but Styles doesn’t feel very confident about it yet — and he appreciates the feeling.

“Music I’ve done a little longer so I’m a bit more comfortable,” he explained at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. “What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Stepping out of his comfort zone appears to be working for him. He’s not only breaking new ground as an actor, but his music career continues to be impressive. As his acting career grows and takes him to new, challenging places, it’s fun to remember that his work was partially launched by a story about him finding sanctuary from the life of a star.