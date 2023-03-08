Hayley Atwell’s ‘Brideshead Revisited’ Co-Star Emma Thompson Threatened to Leave the Movie For Her

Brideshead Revisited is an adaptation of the Evelyn Waugh novel. With a star-studded cast helmed by Emma Thompson, the film dives deep into issues of repression, love, religion, and class structure in Britain. Just as there was intense drama onscreen, there was a lot of controversy behind the scenes as well. Notably, Thompson stepped up to defend her co-star, Hayley Atwell, when the actor was body-shamed on set.

Emma Thompson and Hayley Atwell worked together on ‘Brideshead Revisited’

Brideshead Revisited tells the story of middle-class Charles Ryder (Matthew Goode), who meets and befriends wealthy Lord Sebastian Flyte. Charles and Sebastian become close, and Sebastian invites Charles to visit his family home. There, Charles meets staid Lady Marchmain, played by Thompson, along with Sebastian’s two sisters, Julia and Cordelia. Charles becomes entranced with Julia, played by Hayley Atwell. The two embark on an epic but ultimately doomed love affair that affects everyone in their wake.

As the two female leads in an otherwise male-dominated film, Thompson and Atwell were able to bond on the set. Thompson even went to bat for Atwell after the young woman was body-shamed and told to lose weight.

What did Emma Thompson say about defending her ‘Brideshead Revisited’ co-star?

Thompson is known as an advocate. She never hesitates to use her platform to speak up on behalf of her friends and co-stars. This was the case on the set of Brideshead Revisited, when Thompson stood up for Atwell. Years later, Atwell shared that one night, she went to spend time with Thompson, where she confided in the older star that she had been told to lose weight.

“I went round to Emma’s one night and she was getting very angry that I wasn’t eating all the food she was giving me. I told her why and she hit the roof,” Atwell said. Thompson has also spoken out about this incident. In an interview, Thompson revealed she threatened to walk off the set of Brideshead Revisited after Atwell confided in her.

According to Vanity Fair, Thompson told the offending producer: “If you speak to her about this again on any level I will leave this picture. You are never to do that.” Thompson also spoke about the unattainable standards in the entertainment industry. “It’s evil what’s happening and what’s going on there, and it’s getting worse,” she said. “The anorexia, there’s so many kids, girls, and boys now, and actresses who are very, very thin into their 30s, who simply don’t eat.”

Hayley Atwell and Emma Thompson remained friends

In spite of the drama on set, Brideshead Revisited received relatively positive reviews when it was released in 2008. It has held up well since, with the film receiving praise for the performances and the intense, moody cinematography. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has 62% on the Tomatometer, along with a 52% audience score.

Though the film may not have gone down in history, Atwell and Thompson stayed close. In fact, Atwell presented Thompson with the Role Model of the Year Award at the 2010 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, proving when you do the right thing, you can make a good friend.