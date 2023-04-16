‘Heat’ Fans Can Own the House of Robert De Niro’s Neil McCauley for $21 Million

Rarely does a piece of art serve as the inspiration for a film’s location. But, this was the case with the beach house that Robert De Niro’s Neil McCauley called home in the 1995 action classic Heat. Director Michael Mann hired renowned film scout Lori Balton to find a house that resembled Alex Colville’s painting “Pacific.”

“Pacific” depicts a man staring at the ocean through a huge picture window while a rifle sits on a table behind him. And Balton did not disappoint. After searching the entire Southern California coast, the house she finally settled on was a perfect match for Colville’s painting. And now, for fans of the crime thriller, owning a piece of cinematic history is within reach. As it turns out, McCauley’s iconic home is up for sale for a cool $21 million.

‘Heat’ is considered one of filmdom’s best crime movies

Robert DeNiro hugs co-star Al Pacino as the pair arrive for the world premiere of ‘Heat’ | Vince Bucci/Stringer

Heat is a classic crime thriller that features a star-studded cast, including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, and Jon Voight. The film follows the story of a group of professional bank robbers led by De Niro’s character, Neil McCauley, as they plan and execute a series of heists throughout Los Angeles. Pacino’s character, LAPD detective Vincent Hanna, is hot on their trail, determined to bring them to justice.

Released in 1995, Heat was a critical and commercial success. The film was praised for its realistic portrayal of the criminal underworld and the intense cat-and-mouse game between McCauley and Hanna. The film’s famous shootout scene, set in downtown LA, has since become one of the most iconic moments in cinema history.

Heat’s impact on popular culture can be seen in the numerous references from music to video games. Over two decades after its release, the film remains a touchstone of the crime drama genre. It’s a testament to the power of great filmmaking.

Neil McCauley’s house is now up for sale

Robert De Niro's Home from 'Heat' Listed for $21 Million — See Inside! https://t.co/TvxhjVqVSL — People (@people) March 16, 2023

Fortunately for Heat fans, Neil McCauley’s residence is now for sale. In the movie, the house is purported to be Santa Monica. In reality, though, McCauley’s home is in Malibu Cove Colony, a guarded gated neighborhood.

According to Leverage, the two-story home has over 3,500 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house features floor-to-ceiling windows, blank walls perfect for hanging art, a fireplace, and a spacious balcony. There’s also a built-in desk with a view of the ocean, and a separate patio with the same breathtaking view.

In Heat, the house serves as the home base for McCauley and his crew as they plan their heists and plot their next moves. The house’s sleek and modern design perfectly complements McCauley’s meticulous and sophisticated personality. Additionally, the open layout provides ample room for his crew to strategize and plan their next moves.

Neil McCauley’s house is a piece of Hollywood history

fun fact



Neil McCauley's residence in Heat is the house from @BoschAmazon — YZY (@YoungZacharyYo1) March 9, 2023

From the infamous Beverly Hills mansion in The Godfather to the iconic Brady Bunch house, the history of Hollywood real estate is rich and varied. So, owning McCauley’s house is more than just owning a luxurious piece of real estate in a prime location in Malibu. It’s owning a piece of Hollywood history from one of the most iconic crime dramas.

The house’s inclusion in Heat makes it a vital part of the movie’s legacy. Fans can now experience the same luxurious lifestyle that Neil McCauley enjoyed in the movie.

Whether you’re a fan of the movie, an architecture enthusiast, or simply looking for a luxurious coastal retreat, McCauley’s Malibu house is a property not to be missed.