Here's the reason why 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum started throwing and continues to throw those huge Halloween bashes every year.

Calendars turning from summer to fall means chillier weather, pumpkin spice everything, and of course Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween parties.

The America’s Got Talent judge has been throwing the annual bashes for more than two decades. The parties are now synonymous with the holiday as is Klum who many refer to as the Queen of Halloween. Here’s more on why the supermodel started throwing the parties that have become legendary, plus how she seems to outdo herself every year with her costume choices.

Heidi Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit at her annual Halloween Party in New York City | Andrew Toth/WireImage

The reason Heidi Klum decided to throw her first Halloween party

For anyone wondering why Klum started throwing Halloween parties in the first place, it stems from her love of dressing up in costumes when she was a child.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Klum explained that in Germany, where she was born, Karneval, the German word for Carnival, is celebrated every year. The festival includes lots of candy and costumes — but nothing scary.

“When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it,” she told the publication. “All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me.”

Heidi Klum dressed as a dominatrix for her first-ever Halloween party | DMIPhoto/FilmMagic

On Oct. 31, 2000, Klum threw her first-ever Halloween party in New York City and recalled: “For it being my first party, the turnout was great. Way better than I expected.”

Over the years the model has had countless celebrities and even royalty attend her parties. She revealed that Prince Andrew showed up one year. However, he was not wearing a costume, which was the case with some of the other guests as well, therefore a “no costume-no entry” rule was put in place.

“After that, I implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule,” Klum stated. “We quickly taught people that if you don’t come in a costume, you’re not getting in. The costumes get bigger and better every year. And that’s because guests know they won’t get in unless they bring it.”

Heidi Klum dressed as Princess Fiona for her annual Halloween party | TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Klum usually shocks fans with creative costumes like her choice for Halloween 2022

Speaking of bigger and better every year, Klum has really stepped up her costume game since her first party.

She’s gotten super creative and has been transformed into everyone and everything from Jessica Rabbit to Shrek’s wife Princess Fiona to an alien to an aging version of herself. But it was her costume on Halloween 2022 that people could not get over.

Heidi Klum dressed as a worm, hooked by her husband Tom Kaulitz, at her 2022 Halloween party | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The former Victoria’s Secret model showed up to the event as a giant worm alongside husband Tom Kaulitz who was dressed as a bloody fisherman.

“We started at 11 a.m. and I probably made it to the carpet around 11 p.m.,” Klum told THR about how long it actually took for her to transform into a “rain worm.”

She added: “I was so claustrophobic in that costume. It is one thing to add prosthetics to your body — but to be stuck inside the worm body and not really be able to use my arms or feet was not very comfortable. But Halloween is not about comfort.”