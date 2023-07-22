Find out the net worth of U.S. women's soccer superstar Alex Morgan as well as the net worth of her spouse, Servando Carrasco, who is also a professional soccer player.

If you’re a fan of women’s soccer you know the name Alex Morgan. She’s ranked as one of the top players in the world and has won an Olympic gold medal and multiple championships. Morgan is the captain of the San Diego Wave FC and was named co-captain of the 2023 U.S. Women’s National Team. She’s also married to a fellow soccer player and while he may not be as well known as his wife, you’ve likely heard of his former team Inter Miami CF II. The club made headlines around the world after one of the GOATs in the game Lionel Messi signed with the team.

Here’s more about Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco including how they met, how many children they have, and who has the higher net worth.

Alex Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco, smile on the green carpet during The Best FIFA Football Awards | Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images

When Morgan and Carrasco met and got married

Morgan and Carrasco are high school sweethearts as they met when they attended the University of California, Berkeley where they each played soccer for the Golden Bears. Carrasco spoke to MLS Soccer.com about watching his future wife’s game evolve.

“Clearly, she had the athletic ability,” Carrasco told the outlet. “She was the fastest player on the team. She had an amazing left foot. She could strike a ball on a rope. And then she started to add things to her game, brick by brick. She got better tactically, she started watching more soccer, [and] her first touch got better.”

As The Knot noted, Carrasco asked Morgan to marry him in December 2013.

Morgan recalled that after he proposed they “rode our beach cruisers to my dad’s house to celebrate and have champagne with our family and friends.” She added: “We had spoken about what kind of engagement ring I wanted before the proposal, but I wasn’t really set on a specific style. He did have it custom-designed, though.”

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco celebrate at their wedding reception in Santa Barbara, California | Kamee June Photography/Handout/Getty Images

The pair said “I do” on New Year’s Eve in 2014 at a barn, Rancho Dos Pueblos, in Santa Barbara, California.

Who has a higher net worth?

Carrasco was born on Aug 13, 1988, in Coronado, California. He spent a portion of his childhood in Mexico after his family relocate to Tijuana. When he was 7, his parents moved back to the U.S. and he attended St. Augustine High School in San Diego, California.

Carrasco began his professional soccer career with the Seattle Sounders FC. The defensive midfielder also played for the Houston Dynamo, the Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City, and the LA Galaxy. For the 2020 season, he joined Fort Lauderdale CF which has since been renamed the Inter Miami CF II. Today, he has a net worth of $300,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Morgan was born on July 2, 1989, in San Dimas, California, to parents Pamela and Michael. She was raised in the nearby suburb of Diamond Bar. During her senior career, the athlete has had stints with a number of teams including the California Storm, the Pali Blues, the Orlando Pride, the Western New York Flash, and the Seattle Sounders Women, before the San Diego Wave FC.

Morgan’s success in her career has also earned her several lucrative endorsement deals and today she has a net worth of $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

How many children they have

Servando Carrasco holds daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco after attending his wife, Alex Morgan’s 200th CAP ceremony | Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Morgan and Carrasco have one child together.

In 2019, they announced that they were expecting and on May 7, 2020, they welcomed their daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco.

Charlie has made appearances at her parents’ games and these days can often be seen smiling with mom and dad on their social media accounts.