Here are a few things you may not know about women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe and her partner retired WNBA legend Sue Bird including their age difference.

Megan Rapinoe is one of the most well-known and successful players in women’s soccer. Her partner Sue Bird’s name is well known in the WNBA as she is the most decorated player in league history.

Bird retired from basketball at the end of the 2022 season. And Rapinoe announced that she was retiring at the end of the 2023 NWSL season. Now, fans want to learn as much as they can about this sports power couple. Here are a few things you may not have known about the ladies including how long they’ve been together, what their age difference is, and who has a higher net worth.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird pose for a portrait before the game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics | Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rapinoe and Bird’s age difference

Suzanne Brigit Bird was born on Oct.16, 1980, in Syosset, New York, to parents Herschel and Nancy. She has one older sibling named Jen, who influenced her younger sister to play sports in school like she did. In addition to basketball, Bird also ran track and played soccer growing up.

Megan Anna Rapinoe was born in Redding, California, to parents Jim and Denise on July 5, 1985, making her four years and eight months younger than her partner. She has five siblings, including her twin sister Rachael. Like Bird, Rapinoe was influenced to play sports after watching her older brother Brian play soccer.

How they met

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird watch the Golden State Warriors play against the Phoenix Suns | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Megan and Bird met during a photo shoot for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Rapinoe came out publicly as gay in 2012, but Bird did not discuss her relationship with the press until 2017 after they had been dating for a while.

“I’m gay. Megan’s my girlfriend … these aren’t secrets to people who know me,” Bird told ESPNW at the time. “I don’t feel like I’ve not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you’re not talking about it, you must be hiding it like it’s this secret. That was never the case for me … So even though I understand there are people who think I should have done it sooner, it wasn’t right for me at the time. I have to be true to that. It’s my journey.”

Who has the higher net worth?

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird pose for photos on the court after attending the WNBA All-Star Game | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rapinoe was selected second overall in the 2009 WPS Draft and began her professional career with the Chicago Red Stars. She also played for the Philadelphia Independence, the MagicJack, Sydney FC, the Seattle Sounders Women, and the Olympique Lyon. In 2013, she joined the OL Reign based in Seattle, Washington where she would spend the rest of her career.

In addition to her successful soccer career in which she won numerous awards, World Cups, and multiple Olympic medals, Rapinoe has had some lucrative deals with popular brands such as Nike, Samsung, and Subway. Today, she has a net worth of $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Bird played in the WNBA for 21 seasons. She walked away from the game with a record 13 All-Star appearances and four championships with the Seattle Storm where she spent her entire career. She also has several Olympic gold medals.

Like Rapinoe, Bird too has had endorsement deals with some top companies including Nike, American Express, and Symetra. Today, she’s worth an estimated $10 million, according to Forbes.