Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson is ready for college! Where will she study nursing and will boyfriend Dralin Carswell be by her side?

Alana Thompson, the reality TV star known as “Honey Boo Boo” from Mama June: From Not to Hot is growing up. She graduated from high school and now shared that she’s headed to college to study nursing.

The child reality star, now 17, has had her life documented, beginning as the 5-year-old breakout star of the 2012 series Toddlers and Tiaras. She and her family continued on the reality train with Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Dancing With the Stars and more. After 12 years in the spotlight, Thompson isn’t sure if cameras will follow her college career.

“I am ready. I think that it is definitely going to be a different journey, but I think I’m ready for it,” she told People in July 2023.

She added, “I don’t know if the cameras will be following me just yet. Y’all are just going to really have to wait and see what happens.”

What is Honey Boo Boo doing today?

Thompson toured a few colleges and ultimately decided to attend Regis University in Denver, Colorado. Rather than attempting a long-distance romance with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, the couple decided Carswell would also relocate to Denver.

“I’ll be moving off campus for security reasons and because Dralin is coming with me,” Thompson told Entertainment Tonight. “I think he’s more excited to move there than me. He’s ready to move out of our small town and experience something new too.”

Thompson and Carswell have been together for three years, but moving in together is a big step. Thompson said she’s ready to move forward. “I think it’ll be good for us honestly and I mean, I think it will be fun,” she insisted. “Even though I’m moving halfway across the country, it’ll be good for me.”

Honey Boo Boo now looks forward to a different kind of college experience

Thompson is focused on her studies rather than checking out sororities or the typical freshman activities. In fact, she’s not a fan of Greek life.

“I don’t want to be part of a sorority because — and don’t hound me for saying this — all sorority girls are stuck up!” she said. “That’s not me. I’m not a Chanel bag type of girl. I’m gonna do my studies and graduate in 2029.”

She also told ET that she’ll always be known as Honey Boo Boo even if she’s not on TV. “Yeah, I have been on TV my whole life and I kind of just basically accepted that whether I want to go be a nurse or I want to go be an accountant, whatever I want to go be, that I will always be in the spotlight,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what I do, I will always probably be known as, ‘Oh my god, Honey Boo Boo’s working on my baby when he was in the NICU.'”

Caring for babies as a nurse seems to be more on Thompson’s mind than becoming a mother herself.

“I don’t want kids and he does,” she said referring to Carswell. “I’d like to stay in Colorado long enough to work in nursing after school.”



“I can’t say that because I don’t know what life holds, but I hope,” she added.