‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Is ‘Really Excited’ to ‘See What Happens Now That Viserys Is Gone’ in Season 2

Filming for season 2 of House of the Dragon is officially underway, and showrunner Ryan Condal couldn’t be more thrilled.

In a new interview, Condal revealed that he is “really excited” about kicking off another season of the hit fantasy. With the head of House Targaryen, Viserys, out of the picture, Condal teased that life in Westeros is about to get more interesting.

Paddy Considine | Ollie Upton/HBO

The ‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner is ‘really excited’ about season 2

With season 2 of House of the Dragon currently in production, Condal joined Paddy Considine to discuss what’s ahead. In an interview with Deadline, Condal could barely contain his excitement about the new storylines in season 2.

“I’m excited to pick up where we left off,” Condal shared. “…I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things.”

The House of the Dragon showrunner also shared a teaser for the next season. Condal revealed that the new season will have a similar feel to the original series, Game of Thrones, with a particular focus on tragedy.

Condal did not leak any specifics about the upcoming season. But now that Viserys (Considine) is out of the picture, things are about to get chaotic for House Targaryen.

The death of Viserys in Episode 8 marked the end of the character’s run on the show. As fans eagerly await the arrival of Season 2, the fate of other beloved characters remains uncertain, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Ryan Condal discusses what’s next now that Viserys is gone

Prior to his death, Viserys was the head of House Targaryen. Following Viserys’ demise, his wife Alicent (Olivia Cooke) made moves to secure their son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), on the throne.

Viserys, however, wanted their daughter, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), to take the crown. This set the stage for an intense power struggle within the Targaryen family and left viewers wondering who will ultimately emerge victorious.

As far as Considine is concerned, he is happy that his character’s story ended in the first season. While he was only in 8 episodes, the actor stated that the shortened time “made his arc all that stronger.”

Condal went on to add that Viserys’ far-reaching impact extends across multiple generations. The Targaryen’s would go on to fight each other for the throne, and the need for power is something that got passed on to future generations.

“The trick was really to show this generational conflict that began with Viserys’ generation,” Condal explained. “It’s a three-generational story, and we needed to get through that in one season so we could get on to the Dance of the Dragons.”

Everything we know about season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’

Although filming for the second season of House of the Dragon is officially underway, HBO has yet to reveal a premiere date. That said, the series will likely return at some point in 2024.

Barring any major shakeups, most of the cast from season 1 will be back in action. The only exceptions so far are Considine and Milly Alcock, who will not reprise her role as young Rhaenyra.

Additionally, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be involved in season 2. Sapochnik is stepping away from the show to work on other HBO projects.

The first season of House of the Dragon featured 10 episodes. This will change slightly moving forward. As the series prepares for future seasons, the upcoming one will only feature 8 full-length installments.