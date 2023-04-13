‘House of the Dragon’ Announces the Cast For Season 2 — With 1 Glaring Omission

Season 2 of House of the Dragon may not feature one of its most morally righteous characters. HBO just released the list of returning cast members for the show’s sophomore season, and one name was noticeably missing.

While the main stars of the Game of Thrones prequel will be back in action, Outlander star Graham McTavish did not make the cut. Here’s a look at why fans might not see a lot of McTavish on House of the Dragon this season.

Paddy Considine and Graham McTavish | Ollie Upton/HBO

Graham McTavish is included in the cast of season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’

Production has resumed in the United Kingdom on the Game of Thrones prequel series at Leavesden Studios. HBO confirmed the start of filming and issued a list of returning cast members for House of the Dragon.

Most of the star-studded lineup is returning, including Matt Smith, Matthew Needham, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Olivia Cooke, and Steve Touissant. But there was one important name missing from the cast.

McTavish, who portrayed Ser Harrold Westerling in the hit show’s inaugural season, did not make the list. Fans of the franchise were surprised by McTavish’s exclusion and have been speculating about the reasons behind it.

Viewers last saw Ser Harrold in the first season’s penultimate episode. In his final scene, Ser Harrold refused to comply with Otto Hightower’s request to murder Rhaenyra.

In protest, Ser Harrold departed the city, leaving his involvement in season 2 up in the air.

Graham McTavish opens up about See Harold’s future

It won’t be a total surprise if Ser Harrold doesn’t make a significant appearance in House of the Dragon next season. The character was not featured or mentioned in the season one finale, making a reduced role all the more plausible.

Luckily, the Outlander star talked about his character’s future in an interview with TV Line back in November. The actor revealed that Ser Harrold’s decision to save Rhaenyra’s life was an easy one. Not only was it the right thing to do, but he’s also known Rhaenyra for most of her life.

“So when he leaves, I mean — hey, you know, in my mind, I imagined him sort of striding out, getting on his horse, riding out of town and really taking time to decompress, to actually think, you know, ‘What am I going to do next?’” McTavish explained.

The House of the Dragon star went on to reveal that Ser Harrold doesn’t have his next moves planned out. Unfortunately, McTavish didn’t reveal anything about Ser Harrold’s future, but it’s likely fans will see him again.

HBO has yet to comment on McTavish’s involvement in season 2.

Everything we know about season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’

Apart from the big news about McTavish, HBO has revealed some key bits of information about season 2. This includes the fact that filming for the second season of House of the Dragon is currently underway.

According to People, the network confirmed that production has started and is in the early stages. HBO also teased that fans will see a few new faces this season.

“House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” showrunner Ryan Condal shared.

A variety of directors will helm different episodes this season, including up-and-coming talents like Ebele Tate and B. Welby. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin will return as an executive producer, as will Alan Taylor, Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, and Loni Peristere.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will also be a little shorter than its first year. Fans will be treated to eight episodes instead of ten for season 2.