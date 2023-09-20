How did season 2 of 'I Am Shauna Rae' end on TLC? Did Shauna move out of her parents' house and what about Dan?

The TLC series I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 ended with Shauna Rae facing a bevy of life changes and decisions.

Diagnosed with cancer at six months old, Shauna endured treatments for two years and recovered. But later learned she had pituitary dwarfism when she was in elementary school. The series follows Shauna’s challenges and triumphs dealing with living the life of a 23-year-old “trapped in the body of an 8-year-old.”

At the end of the season, Shauna got her driver’s license. She and her sister Rylee moved to Brooklyn for a “trial” move-out. Shauna wrestled with making a decision between starting the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City or traveling the world with love interest Dan Swygart.

So did I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 reveal Shauna’s plans in the end?

‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Season 2 ended with more questions than answers

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 ended with Shauna trying to decide if she wanted to fully enroll at FIT or travel the world with Dan.

Shauna hoped to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer by exploring FIT and perhaps “test driving” what it’s like to live in New York. She made a temporary leap out of the nest with Rhylee and her parents set the girls up with a townhouse in Brooklyn.

Moving was extremely stressful, especially for Shauna who ended up with a massive migraine during the moving-in process. She and Rhylee ultimately rallied and made a home in the townhouse. The sisters explored the city, plus Shauna met some FIT students to learn what being a student is like at the fashion institute.

The sisters ultimately enjoyed their trial independence, but Shauna was faced with a big decision – how to move forward.

Shauna Rae and boyfriend Dan part ways

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 leaves the door open to travel or school. Dan lives in Wales so the couple was doing long distance.

“I haven’t actually really thought about if Dan and I were in a relationship and how that would look,” Shauna said during season 2. “I assume that we would probably try long-distance, but I’ve been in a long-distance relationship and it’s not my cup of tea.”

“So, either he would have to find a settle-down place or I would have to start traveling with him,” she said.

Dan and Shauna faced brutal online criticism. Dan was bashed for dating someone who is 3’11” and has a childlike appearance. They ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

“With that just came this big, huge amount of hate, and I felt like the world was crushing me because obviously the media and people, YouTubers as well, they categorized me in the most hated group of people on the planet,” he said on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast. “Obviously, because of Shauna’s condition … they put me in that category. I just felt like that world was crushing me.”

What about FIT?

Shauna focused on her dream to be a fashion designer and create an adaptive line for many different body types. She’s been working on collaborations and designs. Most recently she modeled a gorgeous tube top and long skirt she “made in two hours” with designer Naiyh Victoria.

“@naiyhvictoria and I made this in about two hours it wasn’t perfect and needed small changes when I got home but I think we did a great job! Love ya boo! Thank you! Can’t wait to see what we create together in the future!” she shared on Instagram.

So will fans get another season of I Am Shauna Rae? No word from TLC or Shauna yet.