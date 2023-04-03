How ‘RHOA’s’ Cynthia Bailey is Enjoying the Single Life Since Her Divorce From Mike Hill

If it’s one thing The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey will always do is prioritize her happiness. Bailey has ended romantic relationships and marriages in order to do so, including her last marriage to Mike Hill. Now, she’s basking in the single life.

Cynthia Bailey | Derek White/Getty Images

Cynthia Bailey is enjoying the single life

Bailey and Hill announced their split around what would have been their two-year wedding anniversary in October 2022. The pair wed in a lavish ceremony in the middle of the pandemic in October 2020. Though the split was not her ultimate desired outcome, Bailey isn’t crying for too long.

When asked by Extra if she’s enjoying the single life thus far, Bailey gushed, “I have,” she said. “I’m just really starting to, to be honest. I was officially divorced, I think the top of the year. And now I’m starting to test the waters a little bit. The rules have changed a lot. It’s a lot of texting, and not a lot of phone calling. And I’m old school. A lot of sliding in the DMs. The DMs are DMing,” she joked.

Source: YouTube

Returning to RHOA has been a welcomed distraction, in addition to her budding acting career. Bailey left the show after Season 13 to focus on other opportunities, as well as her then-marriage. She admitted she didn’t want to live out another marriage on the show following her divorce from Peter Thomas in Season 9.

“I popped in and out a little bit with the girls this season, and that was great. My focus is still my acting career, so that’s like my number one, but when I am in Atlanta, I’m single again now, so I’m back at Lake Bailey, so I figure I always want to go and support the ladies anyway. It’s a win-win,” she explained.

What Cynthia Bailey said led to her divorce

There were several things that contributed to Hill and Bailey’s split. The reality star says being in a long-distance relationship for much of their time together wasn’t helpful. She also says there was pressure for her to permanently relocate to LA to be with Hill full-time.

“I think it was a lot of different things. In the beginning, it was the distance, and then it was me going into my next chapter and transitioning into a new career. He’s transitioning into different careers with job situations,” the former supermodel told Us Weekly. “So we both had a lot going on, and honestly, when I left Housewives, I moved to a different city, a different house, and a different career I had to focus on, and I’m in full menopause at this point. I had a lot to deal with…I’m not saying that I was the easiest person to deal with, but I felt like I had a lot of pressure on me to figure it out. And I don’t know if that maybe affected us, but I do know that I had to focus on putting a lot into my next chapter.”

The split was amicable and finalized within months. Bailey says they hope they can remain friends.