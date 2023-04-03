‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Will Appear on ‘RHOBH’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has her hands full with Bravo this year. Bailey shot scenes with the cast after a year-long hiatus. It’s now been reported that she’ll also appear on RHOBH.

Cynthia Bailey | Carol Lee Rose/FilmMagic

Why Cynthia Bailey appeared in the forthcoming season of ‘RHOBH’

Bailey is trading in her Atlanta peach for the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills Blvd…at least for a brief appearance. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that she hung out with the cast during filming and was mic’d for the occasion. “Cynthia Bailey filmed with the RHOBH ladies over the weekend. She attended a party Kyle Richards was having. Cynthia came as Sutton Stracke’s guest,” the source says.

Source: YouTube

They added: “Although cameras were rolling, Cynthia is not an official cast member, but is often invited to events by the cast, and she decided to go to the dinner. She might be popping in and out as a guest in the upcoming season. Nothing is official, and right now, it’s casual. Cynthia’s focus is still her acting career.”

The dinner took place over the weekend at Richards’ home. She wasn’t the only familiar guest. RHOBH alums Denise Richards and Camille Grammer were also present as cameras rolled. Bailey and Richards were co-stars on Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for an eight-day trip to Turks and Caicos and didn’t necessarily hit it off.

She previously considered joining the cast of ‘RHOBH’

Bailey has been bi-costal for the past few years. Initially, she began spending tons of time on the West Coast when her daughter Noelle moved there. After she began dating her now ex-husband Mike Hill, she lived there part-time, and then full-time. During their engagement, Bailey was open to joining the RHOBH cast as she planned on permanently relocating and wanted to remain within the Bravo family.

“Beverly Hills, I’m not opposed to…the reality is, I live in Atlanta, and I live in LA. As a reality star, if we’re going to show my truth, then I’m friends with a lot of the ladies in Beverly Hills as well,” she said during an interview with Hip Hollywood.

Source: YouTube

She shared similar sentiments with Madame Noire while she was still with Hill. “I would always leave the door open to fit whatever is happening in my life at that time. If I’m spending more time in LA, I would never be closed to it,” she said.

She continued: “I love Beverly Hills, I would have to work a little harder because those girls are rich, rich over there…Beverly Hills rich and Atlanta rich is two different kinds of rich…For me, my heart will always be in Atlanta but I wouldn’t be closed to it if it was the right time and it was the right situation for me.” Hill and Bailey divorced in 2022 after two years of marriage.

The former supermodel returns to ‘RHOA’ in Season 15

Bailey is busy jumping from franchise to franchise. Aside from her appearance on RHOBH, she also returns as a friend to the show in Atlanta. She taped several scenes with her co-stars and is featured in the super trailer.