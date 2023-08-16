Ian McKellen is one of cinema’s most respected actors. A veteran stage performer by the time he started earning acclaim in movies, McKellen has been featured in various dramatic projects, comedies, and biographical films.

Undoubtedly, one of McKellen’s most popular film roles was as Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. McKellen brought gravitas and good humor to the role of the legendary wizard, endearing himself to fans worldwide. Interestingly enough, McKellen was once up for the role of another movie wizard, Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series.

Dumbledore is a featured character in the ‘Harry Potter’ series

The headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts, Dumbledore is one of the most popular characters in the Harry Potter series. The film series, the first of which debuted in 2001, introduced Dumbledore as a somewhat mysterious figure, who always meant well but often kept his fears and worries about the future of the school to himself. As the series progresses, viewers learn that Dumbledore is also the founder of the Order of the Phoenix, an organization dedicated to defeating the evil Lord Voldemort.

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, released in 2001, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, released in 2002, actor Richard Harris memorably played Dumbledore. Sadly, Harris passed away in 2002, leaving Harry Potter producers grappling with how to recast the role.

Ian McKellen was considered as a replacement for Richard Harris

By the early 2000s, McKellen was already one of Hollywood’s most distinguished actors. His work in films like Richard III, Gods and Monsters, and Restoration had established him as versatile and magnetic, and his role as Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings trilogy established him as an icon. According to Collider, McKellen’s name was brought up in discussions as to who would take over the role of Gandalf.

McKellen wasn’t the only actor to be talked about as a replacement for Harris. Sean Connery, Peter O’Toole, and Christopher Lee were all mentioned as being excellent possible options for Gandalf. However, it’s easy to understand why the producers landed on McKellen as being an excellent Hogwarts headmaster. The star already had the fantasy credentials necessary and was well-versed at taking literary characters and making them his own, thanks to his long career as a Shakespearean performer.

Why did Ian McKellen turn down the role of Dumbledore?

As noted by Collider, McKellen told BBC that he was approached about a role in the Harry Potter series, a role that he assumed was Albus Dumbledore. The veteran star said that he had to turn the part down, not because he wasn’t interested in playing Dumbledore, but because of some comment made by Harris in the past. McKellen said that Harris had disparaged his work, along with the acting of his friends, Derek Jacobi and Kenneth Branagh, allegedly calling their combined work “technically brilliant, but passionless.”

McKellen noted that he vehemently disagreed with the late Harris’ assessment, saying that the comment was “nonsense.” While McKellen didn’t seem to be angry at Harris or to bear any ill will toward the actor, it was that comment that prevented McKellen from taking the part of Dumbledore. “I couldn’t take over the part from an actor who I’d known didn’t approve of me,” he said. In the end, Michael Gambon landed the role of Dumbledore, playing the wizard in the remaining films in the Harry Potter series and becoming closely associated with the part.