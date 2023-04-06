The Iconic Rockers Who Paid Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gary Rossington in 2023

Award shows are a way to recognize the talented artists working today, as well as honor those who came before. At this year’s CMT Awards ceremony, musicians came together to pay tribute to Gary Rossington, a member of the classic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd who died earlier this year.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was one of the biggest rock bands of the 1970s, creating hits like ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Free Bird’

Lynyrd Skynyrd is an iconic Southern rock band, with hits like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird” under their belts. They formed in the early 1960s, achieving massive success in the ’70s.

The band’s upward trajectory was halted by a tragic plane crash in 1977 that killed band members Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines. Lynyrd Skynyrd reformed 10 years later, and continued to tour and make music for their millions of fans. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. As of 2023, they’ve sold more than 28 million records in the United States.

Former lead guitar player and last surviving member of Lynyrd Skynyrd Gary Rossington died earlier this year

Gary Rossington, lead guitarist of Lynyrd Skynyrd appears on TV show PRIVATE SESSIONS on August 1, 2010 in New York City. | Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Rossington, the band’s lead guitar player, was one of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s founding members and the last surviving original member. He died in March of 2023. His cause of death has not been revealed. But Rossington had previously had heart trouble and underwent emergency heart surgery in 2021. He had also previously revealed his diagnosis of inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscle disorder.

Stars like Slash, Wynonna Judd, and Paul Rodgers came together to honor the Lynyrd Skynyrd member

As part of the 2023 CMT Awards, artists came together to pay tribute to Rossington. Peter Frampton introduced the performance, calling the guitar player a “dear friend and tourmate.” He praised Rossington for helping “define the band’s sound,” as well as inspiring millions around the world [per People].

Slash, Wynonna Judd, LeAnn Rimes, Cody Johnson, Billy Gibbons, Paul Rodgers, Chuck Leavell, and Warren Haynes then took the stage to perform “Simple Man” and “Sweet Home Alabama. Meanwhile, images of Rossington were shown on the big screen behind them.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will continue to tour: ‘Keeping the music alive is in the best interest of the fans’

Despite the fact that all the original members of Lynyrd Skynyrd are now gone, the band still lives on. The group’s current lineup includes Rickey Medlocke, Michael Cartellone, Mark Matejka, Peter Keys, Keith Christopher, and Johnny Van Zant, the younger brother of Ronnie Van Zant, the co-founder and former lead singer of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will continue touring since Rossington’s death. In a statement, the band said “after much discussion…[they] feel that continuing to perform live, and keeping the music alive, is in the best interest of the fans and everyone involved [per American Songwriter].

Rossington’s widow, Dale, also released a statement about the band’s decision to continue touring. She said that it was “always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie, Allen, Steve, and all the others over the years.”

The band is currently touring. Once this string of concert dates ends, Lynyrd Skynyrd will team up with fellow rock band ZZ Top for the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour, which will go from July to September.