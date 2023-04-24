Inside the $26.5 Million Georgetown Home Where Jackie Kennedy Sought Refuge Following JFK’s Assassination

The residence of Jackie Kennedy is currently up for sale at a price tag of $26.5 million, securing its place as the highest-priced property listing in Washington, DC.

The historic home, which dates back to the end of the 18th century, has a rich history of residents and was the spot where Kennedy sought refuge after her husband’s tragic assassination. Here’s an inside look at Kennedy’s spacious property in Georgetown.

Jackie Kennedy’s Georgetown home | Photos Courtesy of Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

Jackie Kennedy sought refuge in this house following JFK’s assassination

The Georgetown mansion is made up of several addresses, but the main residence, located at 3017 N Street, was where Kennedy called home. The former first lady bought the house in the winter of 1963, around a week following John F. Kennedy’s assassination, which took place in November of that same year.

Kennedy stayed at the location for less than a year before relocating to New York City with her children. Given the circumstances, Kennedy was getting too much attention from the press in Georgetown and moved to get more privacy. Although she relocated, Kennedy remained the owner of the residence until 1965.

Inside Jackie Kennedy’s Georgetown home | Photos Courtesy of Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

Michael W. Straight, who worked as a publisher for The New Republic and economist for the State Department, purchased the house from Kennedy. However, he later admitted to being a spy for the KGB, securing his spot as another interesting resident at the home.

Inside Jackie Kennedy’s Georgetown residence

Kennedy’s Georgetown home is currently being held by Jonathan Taylor, who is a partner and founding member of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Federal-style mansion, which has been registered on the National Register of Historic Places, was once the home of notable figures including former Georgetown mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker, and former Miss America Yolande Fox.

The house has now been combined with two additional homes to create a grand 16,300-square-foot mansion that’s being listed for sale at $26.5 million.

The luxurious estate is comprised of three homes, including the former Kennedy residence. The property features a host of amenities, such as a gym, executive office, and modern kitchen. The second floor is dedicated to a primary suite with a spa-style bath, private balcony, and garden views.

The property also has a lofted observation deck offering stunning views of the surrounding area, including the Washington Monument.

The Georgetown Mansion has an interesting history

The property, situated in the historic Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, boasts a fascinating history dating back to the late 1700s. The centerpiece of the estate was constructed by Georgetown’s second mayor, during a time when the area had its own local government, which was eventually dissolved in 1871.

The house’s most noteworthy occupant was Kennedy, but it has also been home to other noteworthy figures such as a former Miss America, a KGB spy, and a US secretary of war.

The back exterior of Jackie Kennedy’s Georgetown home | Photos Courtesy of Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

At one point in time, the house served as the Georgetown Female Seminary, which offered a variety of courses including English, French, and music.

Designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1976, 3017 N Street NW was joined together with two neighboring properties to create one massive estate. Over the years, the Georgetown property has undergone expansion and renovation, resulting in an impressive 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and 5 half bathrooms.