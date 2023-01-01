Inside Rams Coach Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn’s $14 Million Farmhouse

Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams didn’t have a good 2022 NFL season as the team could only muster a losing record one year after winning Super Bowl LVI. But the head coach and his wife Veronika Khomyn did have a lot to smile about just before the season started as they got married and moved into a $14 million ultra-modern farmhouse in Hidden Hills, California.

Here are the details on their new home and why McVay had to pick out a house in the Hollywood Hills that same month.

McVay was shocked when his last address was made public

McVay and Khomyn tied the knot on June 4, 2022, and have been together since 2011. He admitted that he was pretty shocked when the couple relocated to Los Angeles after he accepted the Rams head coaching job and everyone knew his address.

“It’s all over TMZ,” McVay told ESPN at the time. “I closed on a place earlier this week and [Khomyn] — she’s on social media, I’m not — she says, ‘You know, it’s everywhere, where we’re living and all that stuff.’”

Trulia noted that in 2017 the coach purchased the 4,660 square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $2.71 million in the Encino neighborhood of LA.

“A stylized floating staircase leads to the upstairs where the luxe Californian aesthetic continues,” the description on Trulia’s website read. “The spacious master suite boasts large windows with panoramic views of the city and is joined by a large sitting area, dual walk-in closets, and a dramatic soaking tub and large shower. Down the hall is a large bonus room complete with a balcony–ideal for an in-home theatre to watch film of the team.”

The coach spent $14 million on their new mansion

In April 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that McVay purchased a modern farmhouse in the gated Hidden Hills community. The property sits on a 1.4 acre and has 9,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The two-story abode features a glass entryway and an oak-paneled foyer with a chandelier that leads to a floating staircase, as well as walls of glass in their dining and entertaining areas.

The farmhouse also boasts a gourmet kitchen with an eat-in island, top-of-the-line appliances, and a butler’s pantry.

Some of the home’s other amenities include a four-car garage, a fireplace, a movie theater, a gym, a pool, and a wet bar.

McVay also found the perfect draft house for the Rams before the season

The same month he purchased his new home, McVay was on the hunt for another house as well.

That search took place in the Hollywood Hills but he wasn’t looking for another property of his own, this was for where the Rams wanted to conduct the 2022 NFL Draft. They chose a mansion that was even more stunning than the Malibu beach pad the team turned into its “draft house” a year earlier.