Is Kate Middle Stricter Than Prince William? Princess Reveals Who Is Firmer

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be working harder than ever these days, following the coronation of King Charles in May 2023, but their first duty is to their family. The couple, who were married in 2011 in grand fashion, share three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As senior members of the royal family, the couple and their children are often seen out at various engagements on behalf of the royal family. However, behind closed doors, William and Kate work hard to give their children the most normal upbringing possible. At a recent event, Kate shared whether she or William tends to be known as the stricter parent.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been together since the early 2000s

William and Kate’s love story goes back to 2001, when the two first met at college. They started out as friends, developing a close bond over their studies and learning about each other’s childhoods and upbringings. Eventually, friendship turned to love, and William and Kate started dating.

In late 2020, the pair announced their engagement. Their royal wedding, hosted in early 2011, was a highly-anticipated event viewed by thousands of people worldwide. Fans everywhere loved their love story, and many couldn’t wait until William and Kate started their journey as parents.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children

The newlyweds didn’t wait long to start their family. In December 2012, the royal family announced that Kate was pregnant with the couple’s first child. She gave birth to George, in July 2013. Two years later, in May 2015, Kate had a second child, Charlotte. While Kate’s pregnancies were complicated by extreme morning sickness, this condition didn’t stop her from handling this time in her life gracefully.

In April 2018, Kate gave birth to her and William’s third child, Louis. Fans worldwide have loved watching the family grow over the years and observing how the children’s personalities have developed. While some suspect that the couple could go on to have another child, it seems likely that the family of five is complete.

What did Kate Middleton say about being the stricter parent?

Although William and Kate employ the services of nannies, in accordance with royal tradition and to ensure Kate and William can attend royal engagements, by all accounts, the two are very hands-on parents. In many ways, they seem to follow the example set by William’s mother, Princess Diana, attending to their children at public events and never hesitating to get down on their level and correct them when necessary.

Interestingly enough, Kate, who is often seen walking hand in hand with her young children at events, doesn’t necessarily consider herself to be the strictest parent. As reported by People Magazine, Kate attended a Buckingham Palace garden party in May, following the coronation of King Charles, where she chatted with Aldith Grandison and her daughter, Jay Cee La Bouche.

The publication reports that Kate said she was “terrible” with jokes while William was actually “very good.” Grandison pointed out that she had an inclination Kate was the “strict one” in the parental unit. “I’m definitely not strict!” Kate reportedly laughed. “How can you tell that? Surely not!”

While the jury is out on how strict Kate is with her children, she’s clearly a loving parent who wants to give her three youngsters a balanced, happy upbringing.