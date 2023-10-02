Cady Heron and the Plastics might be returning in a sequel of 'Mean Girls,' but the vibe will be totally different. A musical adaptation is in the works at Paramount+, and Tina Fey is attached to the project.

Mean Girls was released in theatres in 2004. The movie was an instant classic. More than 19 years after its premiere, fans still quote the film. In fact, October 3 is considered “Mean Girls Day” among the movie’s most ardent fans. While the original has almost infinite rewatch potential, we can’t help but wonder if a sequel will ever be made. Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried answered that question in 2022, and the news isn’t great. Fans won’t be catching up with a grown-up Cady Heron and Regina George. Still, a Mean Girls sequel is in the works.

Is there going to be a sequel to ‘Mean Girls’?

Not long ago, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried chatted about Mean Girls and the movie’s legacy with Interview Magazine. The former costars said that while they’d be happy to entertain the notion of a movie sequel, they had yet to be approached about anything. However, Seyfried cited a rumor that there were plans to adapt the musical adaptation back to film.

Mean Girls | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Lohan was surprised by the rumor. She said she felt like a sequel would have to match the energy of the original Mean Girls. While that would be nice, the musical movie adaptation is a go. According to Us Weekly, Tina Fey is attached to a Paramount+ project that will bring the musical to the streaming service provider. Several actors who appeared in the show on Broadway will reprise their roles. Fey and Tim Meadows, who played Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively, will also return.

The ‘Mean Girls Musical Movie’ has Amanda Seyfried’s blessing

Amanda Seyfried has gone on to do big things since she appeared in Mean Girls. The famed actor recently appeared in The Dropout. She has a couple of upcoming movies in the works, too. Still, she has thrown her hat into the ring to appear in Mean Girls the Musical Movie.

Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight that she was excited for the project and would love to have a cameo in the flick. Seyfried told the publication that her costars are also down with the idea of returning if Fey would have them. While she hadn’t seen the script when she spoke with Entertainment Tonight, she has an idea of where she would fit in. Seyfried would be happy to take on the role of Karen Smith’s mother in the Mean Girls sequel.

There is already a ‘Mean Girls 2’

While rumors about an official Mean Girls sequel have been swirling for years, there is a second film already in the franchise. In 2011, Mean Girls 2 was released on ABC Family, then released on DVD. The movie is often called a sequel, but very little about Mean Girls 2 mimics the original movie, and it certainly does nothing to advance the original storyline.

In the second flick, a new group of students walk the halls of North Shore High School, and a new group of plastics rule the school. The second movie failed to capture the realistic drama associated with high school and, instead, attempted to take things to the next level. Overall, the drama faced by everyone at the New North Shore High School felt contrived.

The second movie also failed to live up to the hype of the original largely because the cast was almost entirely new. Tina Fey did not return to reprise her role as Ms. Norbury. Tim Meadows, the actor who played Principal Duvall, was the only member of the original cast to return. The musical movie will be closer to a true Mean Girls sequel, so that is good news.