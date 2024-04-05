Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have announced the end of their marriage. The divorce announcement could explaiin Fisher's silence on Cohen's feud with Rebel Wilson.

Sacha Baron Cohen is having a rough few months. An ongoing feud between Cohen and Rebel Wilson has made headlines recently. Now, he is in the news for a completely different reason. Cohen has opted to announce the end of his 14-year marriage. Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have decided to call it quits. The divorce announcement has allowed fans to make sense of Fisher’s absolute silence during Cohen’s social media beef with Wilson.

Why are Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen fighting?

The drama between Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen started simply enough. In a series of interviews, Wilson discussed how a celebrity was angry that her upcoming memoir mentioned them and that they had hired a PR crisis team and lawyers. While she didn’t initially name names, Wilson later decided to call out Cohen.

On Instagram, Wilson said that Sacha Baron Cohen was the “a*****e” she discusses in her book. She went on to accuse him of trying to stop the publishing of the book. Wilson’s book did go to print. Rebel Rising hit bookstore shelves on April 2.

While Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen have both made comments in the media about their feud, fans were quick to notice that Cohen’s wife, Isla Fisher, remained quiet about the ongoing controversy. With the couple’s recent divorce announcement, it all makes sense. She had no reason to comment because she was no longer with Cohen when the drama broke out.

Cohen’s ongoing feud with Wilson doesn’t appear to have played a role in the end of the couple’s union. In the joint statement they released via Instagram, their marriage ended long before Wilson publicly called Cohen out for his troubling antics on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. That doesn’t mean Fisher wasn’t around when Cohen learned Wilson would be discussing his behavior in her memoir, though.

For now, it is unlikely that fans will learn more about the end of the marriage and whether or not Cohen’s ongoing feud was even in the works when they decided to end their union. Fisher seems interested in remaining as private as possible these days.

How many children do Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have?

While Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s marriage is officially over, they aren’t completely walking away from each other. The couple welcomed three children during the course of their relationship and plan to co-parent those kids effectively now that they’ve ended their marriage. Their joint statement references their shared devotion to their children before asking for privacy.

Fisher and Cohen first met in 2001 and quickly began dating. They announced their engagement three years later, and Fisher converted to Judaism. The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olive, in 2007. In 2010, their second daughter, Elula, was born. In 2015, their son, Montgomery, joined the family. Fisher and Cohen have made the decision to keep their children’s lives as private as possible.