In February, Rebel Wilson proposed at Disneyland. She has a long history with the park, but did you know for 30 days, she was banned from entering the Happiest Place on Earth?

Disneyland might be the happiest place on earth, but there are still rules. Rebel Wilson broke one of those rules once and was punished for it. The Bridesmaids star recently revealed that she was banned from Disneyland once for daring to take a selfie in a prohibited area. The ban has been served, and Wilson has no ill will toward Mickey Mouse or the park. She has since returned and even popped the question at Disneyland.

Rebel Wilson was banned from Disneyland for taking a picture

In February 2023, Rebel Wilson appeared on The Daily Show to discuss her new dating app. During her conversation with Hasan Minhaj, Wilson revealed that she was once banned from Disneyland for 30 days, but it’s not as serious as you think.

Wilson said she made the mistake of taking a selfie inside one of Disney’s “secret” bathrooms. She went on to explain that she was caught by security and banned from the park for 30 days, but it all worked out as they allowed her to pick which month she couldn’t enter the park. She opted for the month of June because she was busy filming and wouldn’t have been able to make it to the park anyway.

Where is the secret bathroom Rebel Wilson used?

Disneyland is an expansive park with a variety of secret little nooks. The park is designed to keep things interesting, and all of the little hideouts, secret places, and hidden Easter eggs keep people coming back week after week. Naturally, Disney fans wanted to know where the “secret” bathroom Wilson got caught taking a picture in is located.

the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland | AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The actor didn’t explain where she was in the park when security caught her, but Disney enthusiasts think they know. Several fans have theorized that Wilson was spending her time in VIP Club 33 when she got slapped with the park ban.

VIP Club 33 is an exclusive, members-only restaurant at Disney. There is an initiation fee and a yearly membership fee to join, and they are costly. According to Thrillist, annual membership to the club is rumored to be around $30,000. To keep the ultra-exclusive club mysterious, photography is prohibited.

In theory, it’s the only location inside the park where a selfie would have resulted in a ban for someone like Wilson. While there are other “secret” bathrooms, they are merely bathrooms that are a bit more hidden, making the wait times shorter. There don’t appear to be rules associated with their use.

Rebel Wilson still loves Disney

Wilson wanted to make it clear that she and Disney are totally cool now. She made it abundantly clear that she is officially a “Disney adult” who loves spending time in the park. In fact, she returns so regularly that the House of Mouse is happy to accommodate some of Wilson’s special requests.

The 43-year-old actor admitted to being so “obsessed” with Disneyland that she had a special birthday event there. She said she slept inside the park for her 40th birthday. When she decided to propose to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, she opted to do it in the park. Wilson popped the question in February 2023 with the help of Disney staff. When she decided to propose, the team roped off a park section to make it truly special for Agruma and Wilson. While the couple is planning their nuptials now, they still need to pick a venue. According to TMZ, it won’t be Disneyland, though.