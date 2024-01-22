Jamie Foxx's favorite Beatles song is from 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'. However, he associates the tune with one of the most widely hated movies of the 1970s.

Jamie Foxx’s favorite Beatles song is from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. He made a good choice. However, he associates the tune with an infamous movie. Here’s a look at one of the most widely hated movies of the 1970s.

Jamie Foxx said all of The Beatles’ songs displayed their ‘incredible talent’

During a 2009 interview with Cleveland.com, Foxx was asked to name the Fab Four tune he likes the most. He chose the title track from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is a hard-rock ditty and a far cry from Foxx’s soul/hip-hop style.

“That sticks out because of the movie,” he opined. “Everything they did … incredible talent, man. It’s just amazing how great they were, how they influenced our culture and how the music still stands up today.”

Jamie Foxx mentioned a movie that starred the Bee Gees and Peter Frampton

The movie Foxx mentioned is also called Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It’s not one of the movies that starred The Beatles. In fact, The Beatles were not involved with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in any way.

The film is a jukebox musical starring the Bee Gees as Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Peter Frampton as Billy Shears. The tune has a bizarre plotline that must be seen to be believed. While Beatles fans often see movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Yellow Submarine as an essential part of the Fab Four’s art, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band usually gets mocked or ignored. The Bee Gees’ fans don’t seem too fond of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band either. Its only fans are lovers of so-bad-it’s-good cinema.

The director of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ defended his use of Beatles songs

During a 1978 interview with Rolling Stone, director Michael Schultz defended the film’s concept. “When I first started telling people about the project, like people in New York, they said, ‘Bee Gees singing Sgt. Pepper? Peter Frampton? Oh God, you’ve got to be kidding,'” Schultz said. “And I’d say, ‘Well, you just have to hear it. When you hear it and when you see it, then it’ll be something else.'”

Schultz felt he was taking a pragmatic approach to the album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. “If we were trying to do a film that illustrated the album then I think the film would be open to that kind of criticism,” he said. “But it’s trying to place the music in another context, illustrate a whole other emotion, story, feeling that the music did not originally intend.”

Schultz said he could make the movie work as he and the Bee Gees’ manager, Robert Stigwood, were both dreamers. Stigwood gave the world beloved movies like Saturday Night Fever and Grease. Schultz directed acclaimed films like Car Wash and The Last Dragon. However, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band remains an embarrassment.

Foxx has excellent taste in music but questionable taste in movies.