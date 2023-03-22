Jamie Lee Curtis Has 2 More Oscars in Her Future, Celebrity Psychic Predicts: ‘She Can’t Fail’

After winning her first Academy Award in 2023, Jamie Lee Curtis could bring home two more future Oscar statuettes. According to celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, though Curtis might take some time to rest after her achievement, she will keep working — and winning — in the years to come.

Jamie Lee Curtis | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar in 2023

Curtis took home the award for best actress in a supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, but she gave a shout-out to her co-collaborators on the film when she took the stage to accept it (per CNN). “I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people,” Curtis said, adding, “We just won an Oscar.”

She thanked her family and fans and then talked about her acting legacy and parents. “… My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” she shared, illustrating how meaningful the win was for her. She concluded by reiterating: “I just won an Oscar.”

Celebrity psychic predicts 2 more Oscars in the future for Jamie Lee Curtis

According to Inbaal Honigman, who has been working with the Tarot since the ’90s, the Oscar win is the first of three for Curtis. Speaking on behalf of Betway, the psychic and astrologer said, “This will not be her final Oscar …,” adding, “The Princess of Disks is a card of triplicity, so two more Oscars exist in her future.”

There’s even more fantastic news in the cards, Honigman noted: “The 7 of Pentacles shows that she can’t fail. Her long marriage [to husband Christopher Guest] is an anomaly and an inspiration in Hollywood, and the Star card, one of the most inspirational cards in the Tarot, predicts that her personal life will not suffer any ill consequences.”

However, Curtis has been acting for 45 years. So, Honigman predicted she might plan some leisurely downtime before diving back into work responsibilities. “… Jamie Lee Curtis held that statuette for the first time — and offers are sure to be flooding in, but she won’t be in any hurry to commit,” according to the psychic’s forecast.

“The 5 of Cups is a gentle and subtle card which says that she wants to make sure everyone is fine first,” she explained. “She’ll make sure that her fellow nominees are fine and looked after, then she’ll check in with herself and see whether she wants to keep working or take a break.”

Jamie Lee Curtis was injured at the 2023 Oscars

Curtis was so excited about winning her first Oscar that she jumped for joy in heels, which doesn’t always end well on the landing. In this case, the Halloween actor wound up in a medical boot. So, part of the rest Honigman predicted for her future seems to have come per a doctor’s advice.

On Instagram, Curtis updated fans with a picture of her Oscar statuette positioned proudly beside the medical apparatus for her sore foot. She hilariously captioned the post, “The THRILL of VICTORY and the AGONY of DA FEET!”