Jamie Lee Curtis Names The 1 Person Responsible for Her Oscar Nomination

After over 40 years in Hollywood, Jamie Lee Curtis nabbed her first Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once. But the actor isn’t keeping the credit all to herself. In a recent interview, Curtis praised her co-star Michelle Yeoh and suggested she’s the one responsible for her Academy recognition.

Jamie Lee Curtis earned her first Oscar nomination for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Curtis has been a major presence in Hollywood for almost four decades. She is best known for her role as Laurie Strode in the horror franchise Halloween and for her comedic performances in films like Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, and True Lies. Curtis is an award-winning actor who has received two Golden Globes and a BAFTA, along with Grammy, Emmy, and SAG Award nominations.

In 2022, Curtis starred in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s sci-fi action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once as IRS agent Dierdre Beaubierdre. Her character appears opposite Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Quan Wang.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was a critical and commercial success, pulling in $106 million worldwide. The film received dozens of accolades, including multiple Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.

Curtis earned critical acclaim for her performance, along with her first Academy Award nomination. Her co-stars Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu also received Oscar nods.

Jamie Lee Curtis says Michelle Yeoh is the reason she’s receiving recognition for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Curtis has worked with many talented actors over the years, but she recently expressed her immense admiration for Yeoh. And she credited her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star for her Academy Award recognition

“Michelle Yeoh is the reason that for the rest of my life, you will say Oscar-nominated actress Jamie Lee Curtis,” the actor told Variety.

Curtis also recalled signing on to the film immediately after learning Yeoh was attached. And she revealed how Yeoh collaborated with filmmakers to help create some of the movie’s best scenes.

Jamie Lee Curtis calls Michelle Yeoh her ‘bae’

Curtis has had nothing but praise for the Everything Everywhere All at Once team, including the filmmakers and the cast. But she’s shown extra support for Yeoh and was seen cheering the actor as she accepted her first Golden Globe Award.

In a recent Instagram post, when talking about their Critics Choice Awards nominations, Curtis once again praised Yeoh. And she suggested the actor is one of her best friends.

“Had I won the @criticschoice award last night, my acceptance speech, beside the general appreciation for the creative team, production team, and my personal team would have simply been two words, MICHELLE YEOH,” Curtis wrote. “She was the reason I said yes to @everythingeverywheremovie She IS the movie and I am so happy [that] she is my bae and friend!”

When responding to Curtis’ praises and comments crediting her for her Oscar nomination, Yeoh called Curtis her “love” and suggested it was a team effort. “Together my love,” she wrote on Instagram. “We all did this together.”