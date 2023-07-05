Jana Duggar shocked fans by showing off a lot of skin on the heels of running a 5K alongside sister Jinger and brother-in-law Ben Seewald.

Instead of celebrating July 4 with fireworks and a cookout, Jana Duggar, her sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and brother-in-law Ben Seewald ran a 5K. However, it was not the race that surprised the family’s fans. Jana’s attire, which showed off her toned arms and legs, was a radical departure from the Duggar family dress code.

Jana Duggar and Jinger Duggar photographed together in Times Square on March 11, 2014 in New York City | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jana Duggar was on the west coast to run a 5K race with her younger sister Jinger

Jinger Duggar Vuolo updated fans via Instagram on July 4 that she decided to spend the holiday doing something other than participating in a cookout and watching fireworks. Instead, the fitness enthusiast shared a photograph where she stood alongside her older sister Jana and brother-in-law Ben Seewald, husband of Jessa Duggar.

In the caption to the accompanying photograph, Jinger explained how she celebrated “America’s birthday.” The former reality star wrote, “To celebrate America’s birthday, I ran a 5k. Not sure how that contributes to the celebrations, but…Happy 4th!”

Standing directly to Jinger’s left was Seewald, an unnamed woman, followed by Jana. Subsequently, the quartet ran the Independence Day Classic at Newhall in California, which was presented by the Santa Clarita Runners Club.

The photo showed each person wearing their runner’s number. Also, they had medals around their necks, signifying they completed the race.

Surprisingly, Jana showed off her arms and legs, a move considered outside of how she was raised religiously. However, as IBLP members, Duggar daughters wore clothing covering most of their bodies, drawing attention to their faces only.

Jana adhered to this modesty dressing style until just several years ago, when she first began wearing pants. However, this is the first time she was photographed wearing running shorts and a sleeveless top.

Jana Duggar’s fans were shocked at her athletic attire

Jessa, Jinger, Jill, and Jana Duggar pose in conservative clothing to promote their book ‘Growing Up Duggar’ in 2014 | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Fans of the Duggar family were shocked at the photograph. The fact that Jana ran a very public race in clothing that was outside of her family’s norm stunned Jinger’s Instagram followers.

“I’m so happy to see you all expanding into life!! And wearing SHORTS and a tank!” said one fan who was pleased to see Jana’s non-conservative outfit.

“Way to go, girl! Throw off all that’s hindering you and run in freedom,” a second social media user penned.

“Look at Jana’s legs and arms. Holy cow, I want to look that toned; I wonder if she ever mentions her routine. I’d love it. Looking great, kiddos,” noted a third Instagram user.

“Nice to see Jana out and about,” claimed a fourth Duggar fan.

The reality star has not posted on social media in over one year

Jana Duggar has kept a low profile for the better part of over one year. The former reality star was quite active on social media but, since March 2022, has not updated her feed.

The last photograph Jana shared was taken in Tonitown, AK, at the Duggar home. Jana was seen looking down at a pile of wood.

She shared that she would use leftover wood scraps for her next DIY project. Jana hashtagged the family motto, “Save the difference.”

Jana Duggar reportedly lives in her own home right on the Duggar property. She is the eldest Duggar daughter and is unmarried.