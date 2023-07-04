Another Duggar family couple is confirmed to be adding to their family in 2023, according to Jinger Duggar's latest vlog. Here's what she posted.

Ever since the Duggar family hit TLC with 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, followers grew fascinated by the family’s size. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 kids, and now, many of the Duggar children have kids of their own. According to Jinger Duggar’s vlog she released on July 4, 2023, Lauren and Josiah Duggar are expecting another child. Here’s the Duggar news Jinger posted.

Duggar news: Jinger Duggar’s vlog posted on July 4, 2023, confirms Josiah and Lauren Duggar’s pregnancy

Jinger Duggar posted a new vlog to YouTube on July 4, 2023, that confirms major Duggar news. The vlog shows her trip back to Arkansas from earlier that year, as she lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.

At the beginning of the vlog, Jinger explained how she and her family ventured to Dallas, Texas, first, before heading to Joy-Anna Duggar’s home in Arkansas. Jinger and Joy-Anna then had a “girl’s day” with Michelle Duggar and other Duggar family sisters while Jeremy Vuolo spent the day with Austin Forsyth.

“Day 4” of the vlog shows Jinger and Jeremy enjoying a “family day” at the Duggar family home. Many other Duggar family members were in attendance for the gathering, including Josiah and Lauren Duggar. The video shows Lauren’s expecting. If Jinger filmed this vlog in February/March 2023, there’s a good chance Lauren gave birth by the time Jinger posted the video.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar already had 2 children

Josiah and Lauren took a step away from social media years ago, and they’ve notoriously kept quiet regarding any Duggar family scandals involving Josh Duggar. Despite the couple shying away from socials, it’s been confirmed that they have two kids — Bella and Daisy. While Josiah and Lauren shared information regarding Bella and their previous miscarriage, they haven’t posted anything about Daisy. It seems highly unlikely that they’ll share information about their third baby considering how quiet they’ve been.

Duggar family sleuths on Reddit noticed Kendra Duggar was also holding a baby, which likely means she and Joseph Duggar now have four kids. “And Kendra is carrying a baby in the video too so that’s #4,” a follower wrote.

Jinger’s vlog also didn’t contain any mention of Josh or Anna Duggar. And it doesn’t look like Josh or Anna’s seven kids made it to the family gathering, which certainly has to do with Josh’s current prison sentence and Anna’s potential move off of Duggar property.

