Josh Duggar's wife, Anna Duggar, might be living in Texas full-time now that she's reportedly kicked off of Duggar family property.

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, lived on Duggar family property together before his prison sentence. The couple and their children reportedly lived in an Arkansas warehouse that was owned by Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. A report suggests Anna no longer lives in the warehouse after a blowout fight with Jim Bob, though. Does this mean Anna lives in Texas now?

Anna Duggar is reportedly no longer living on Duggar family property after a fight with Jim Bob Duggar

After Josh Duggar was sentenced to over 10 years in prison in Texas, Anna Duggar reportedly headed back to the Duggar family warehouse owned by Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. Anna’s reportedly been living in the warehouse with her seven children for the last year. But a report suggests her lodgings have now changed. She allegedly got into a blowout argument with Jim Bob that resulted in her losing her housing.

“Jim Bob made Anna move out of the warehouse on his property a month and a half ago,” a source told The Sun. “They got into an argument. She’s been in Texas visiting Josh.”

Additional sources claim Anna and Jim Bob have had tension since Josh’s arrest. But after Josh was convicted of his crimes, Jim Bob, Michelle, and many other Duggar family members came forward to state they had plans to care for Anna and her seven kids while Josh completed his sentence.

She’s likely living with her sister in Texas

If Anna Duggar is no longer living on Duggar family property, where is she living full-time? It’s likely that she’s living with her sister in Texas. When Anna still had a public Instagram profile, she posted photos suggesting she was frequently visiting her sister, Priscilla, in Texas. Priscilla and her husband also reportedly have an unused home and vacant land in Texas that would be perfect for Anna and the kids

Josh Duggar’s prison is in FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, so a Texas move has likely been on Anna’s mind for quite some time. But insiders claimed Josh didn’t want Anna to move away from his family in Arkansas.

“He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids,” an insider told In Touch. “He doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family [guiding] his children. Josh also allegedly “fears that if Anna is distanced from his family, she might be influenced to leave him.”

Duggar family cousin Amy Duggar offered Anna and her kids a home. But it’s highly unlikely that Anna would take Amy on the offer.

