Jason Momoa had a big problem with one of his early movies. He shared why he thought it ended up as a complete disaster.

Jason Momoa has acted in a number of well-received, high-grossing movies. Not every one of his projects can be a box office or critical success, though. Unfortunately for Momoa, one of his favorite on-set experiences became a mess once the cameras stopped rolling. He discussed why he thought the 2011 film Conan the Barbarian was a disaster.

Jason Momoa didn’t like the way one of his movies turned out

In 2011, Momoa starred in a remake of the 1982 film Conan the Barbarian. This was one of his early roles, and he immensely enjoyed the experience of filming it. Unfortunately, though, the finished product was a massive disappointment to him. He believed the film ran off the rails once the cameras stopped rolling and his direct involvement ended.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” he told GQ in 2022. “Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s***.”

This was an opinion that others shared. The film, which had a $90 million budget, only made $48 million worldwide. Critics also derided it. It received a meager 24% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The result is sporadically enjoyable – director Marcus Nispel has a way with a nifty action set-piece, when the overbearing SFX aren’t getting in the way – but mostly pointless,” Time Out reported. “Rent the original instead.”

Jason Momoa wants to play a more active role in all aspects of his movies

As a result, Momoa wants to take an active role in more elements of the filmmaking process. He has begun to work as a screenwriter. In 2022, he announced he would write, produce, and star in an Apple TV+ drama called Chief of War. The series is a historical drama that will follow Ka’iana, a Native Hawaiian warrior, at the start of the 18th century. Momoa has referred to the series as his “baby.”

“It’s like my Braveheart or Dances with Wolves,” he told Men’s Health in 2023. “I never thought it would be this big. It’s the hardest, most challenging, most demanding thing I’ve ever done. It’s the last big dream I have left. Everything else is just kind of ‘actor for hire,’ but this is my homage to my people. We have so many beautiful stories in Hawaii that no one knows about. All I care about is just doing right by my people.”

The actor crossed a huge box office milestone with ‘Aquaman’

While Momoa has acted in some box office flops, he has also led a major success. He starred in Aquaman, a DC superhero movie, which made over $1 billion at the box office.

“BILLION DOLLAR UNDERDOG,” he wrote on Instagram in celebration (via EW). “From Baywatch to making what once was the most disrespected superhero into a billion dollar movie. no one gets to the top without the people that love them. My success is from my fans. All my aloha to everyone that had a hand in making this movie. Mahalo Zack [Synder] for choosing me and mahalo James [Wan] for creating this beautiful world.”