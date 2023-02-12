Jason Momoa’s Supporters Are Celebrating This Touching Moment Between the ‘Aquaman’ Star and a Fan in 2018

Jason Momoa has amassed so many fans it’s difficult to keep track of when they became supporters. Of course, many Momoa enthusiasts likely caught wind of him as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. But regardless of which project is their favorite, his fans are also obsessed with the actor’s wholesome interactions with them. Recently, one such encounter even went viral.

Jason Momoa has been acting in movies and TV since the 1990s

Jason Momoa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Game of Thrones might have put Jason Momoa on the map for mainstream audiences. But sci-fi fans had likely already discovered him as Ronon Dex on Stargate Atlantis. From 2005 to 2009, Momoa appeared in that TV series. But even before the show’s debut, he landed his first major acting role on Baywatch: Hawaii. From 1999 to 2001, he appeared with star David Hasselhoff in that Baywatch spinoff.

Since Game of Thrones, Momoa has broken into movies. He played the DC Comics superhero Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, including his own 2018 film. And he played a key role as Duncan Idaho in 2021’s Oscar-winning sci-fi epic Dune. In addition, Momoa starred in TV series such as The Red Road and See, the latter of which he led from 2019 until 2022.

Fans are praising Jason Momoa’s 2018 interaction with a fan

In 2018, Jason Momoa was about to hit a career turning point. Aquaman — which went on to earn more than $1 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo — hit theaters on Dec. 21, 2018. And a fan interaction that same year just went viral. In a recent Reddit thread, a fan shared a photo of herself hugging Momoa at the Boston Fan Expo:

“He is hugging me because I couldn’t stand on my own. He offered to hold me for the photo so my wheelchair wouldn’t be in the photo. I said, ‘Thanks, but I am kind of heavy.’ He said, ‘That’s okay. I am kind of strong.’ A very special photo to me because he is so great and really is kind and thoughtful of others. So this photo is the day I realized he was a great actor and a great human being.”

Readers had an overwhelmingly positive response to the story. Many others shared their stories of meeting Momoa. One fan called him “beautiful inside and out.” Another called out Momoa’s longtime devotion to fans, saying, “Dude’s been a bro since Stargate.” And one dubbed the actor “strong enough to lift your spirits” regarding the wholesome photo.

The beloved actor headlines a new HBO Max show, ‘The Climb’

Momoa’s fans have much to look forward to in 2023. The actor joins the Fast and Furious franchise in the upcoming Fast X, due out in May. And he’ll reprise his role as the titular hero in December’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It’s unclear if he’ll stay on as the character once the DC Universe is rebooted in the years ahead.

In addition, Momoa — who has always been a thrill-seeker — headlines the new show The Climb. According to HBO MAX, the competition series “is a visually arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit.” It’s streaming exclusively on HBO Max.