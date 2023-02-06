Jennifer Coolidge Has a ‘Fun’ Connection to Billie Eilish: ‘This Is the Cool Part of the Story’

As The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge told a story about the most memorable wedding she’s ever been to, the memory reminded her that the day also connected her to Billie Eilish. She said it was “the most romantic thing” she’s ever been to, but what does it have to do with the singer?

(L) Jennifer Coolidge | JC Olivera/FilmMagic (R) Billie Eilish | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

When Billie Eilish’s parents got married, Jennifer Coolidge was at their wedding

While promoting Shotgun Wedding, a movie she’s in with Jennifer Lopez, Coolidge was asked about the “craziest” wedding she’d ever attended (per Hits Radio). And she replied that the “best wedding” she ever went to was when she was in the comedy group, The Groundlings, and they all received an invite.

“This is the cool part of the story — it was two people that [have] known each other for a really long time that married. They knew each other for 12 years,” she explained. “They gave birth to two children after they got married … Their daughter is Billie Eilish, and their son is Finneas.”

So, Coolidge was in attendance when Eilish’s famous parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, were married in 1995. They welcomed Finneas in 1997, and Eilish joined the family in 2001.

Jennifer Coolidge said Billie Eilish’s parents had ‘the most unique, natural wedding’ she’s ever been to

All About Billie Eilish's Parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell https://t.co/5HFC1o2Ws2 — People (@people) February 3, 2023

Coolidge talked a little more about the wedding, noting it wasn’t memorable just because the bride and groom went on to produce one of the most famous singers of recent times. She recalled, “It was sort of this potluck wedding where you brought a dish.”

It took place in “a beautiful Malibu canyon,” and guests enjoyed square dancing in all the beauty of nature. “It was the most fun I’ve ever had at a wedding,” she said. “I’ve gone to all of these fancy weddings where people spend millions of dollars and things like that … it was just the most unique, natural wedding.”

Coolidge added, “I’ll never forget that wedding. A family of deer showed up while they were doing the nuptials [and] stood in the background. It was the most romantic thing I’ve ever been to.”

Eilish’s mom, Maggie, responded on her Instagram. “… You have always been so wonderful and a huge-hearted talent! Thanks also for shining a light on our ‘do it yourself – and with great friends’ low-budget wedding,” she wrote. “It was one of the best days of our lives, and we are so glad you were there!! Love you!”

Jennifer Coolidge’s advice for people planning weddings

Jennifer Coolidge | Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

As far as we can find, Coolidge has never married and said she lives a “secluded” life in New Orleans despite her fame. Still, she has a note for others planning their big days. Her best tip is to be careful who makes the speeches.

“The best advice I can give you, just my personal feeling about going to weddings, is [to] choose the people who speak at your wedding,” she offered, emphasizing, “Really study it like you’re studying for the bar exam or something.”

“Sometimes the wrong people are given the opportunity to speak,” she pointed out.