Why Jennifer Coolidge Lives a ‘Secluded’ Life: ‘I’ve Never Found Anyone Quite Right for Myself’

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge revealed she lives a “secluded” life in New Orleans, having never had children or found a compatible life partner.

Coolidge said she gets good things going sometimes. But once she gets comfortable, “The thing dissolves pretty quickly.”

Playing Stifler’s mom in American Pie did help her love life. However, she said she never found anyone “quite right” for her in the long run.

Jennifer Coolidge | Cindy Ord/FilmMagic

Why Jennifer Coolidge never had children

Unconfirmed rumors about Coolidge’s love life have long followed her, including one she dated Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Chris Kattan. In a July 2022 interview with Vulture, she said she’s single and maybe a little hopeless.

For the record, she’s not ready to call an end to her romantic life. But she also doesn’t “know how people do it anymore.”

“Sometimes I feel like you got this good little thing going once in a while with somebody. You get too much permission to, you know, be you,” she explained. “The thing dissolves pretty quick.”

Coolidge played a special kind of mom in American Pie, but she never had children. While reading thirst tweets in a segment for BuzzFeed, she said she gets called a MILF all the time, thanks to the movie. However, she added, “I don’t have any children. I was barren.”

Why Jennifer Coolidge lives a ‘secluded’ life in New Orleans

The last time we had Mardi Gras, Jennifer Coolidge was the Queen of a parade and threw beads out of a float shaped like high heel. pic.twitter.com/G9gAY5UQeo — Erick Sanchez (@erickmsanchez) August 16, 2021

The White Lotus fans have been sending Coolidge all the love for her portrayal of the hilarious Tanya McQuoid. But she told Page Six she hasn’t always felt accepted.

“I’ve been around forever, since I was 30 — that’s a long time,“ she shared. “But when I go to a party with my other actor friends, I don’t know any of the people. I live a secluded life in New Orleans, and I only know the people I meet on the job and my friends from The Groundlings.”

Coolidge said she doesn’t know why she doesn’t see herself the way her fans do, but offered, “I mean, my dating life, I’ve never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven’t found the love of my life.”

“I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great,” Coolidge added. “Many people can come up to you at the airport … people come up when they have nothing else to do, they say very nice things to you, and people in Hollywood come up and say ‘You’re great,’ but the only way you know they mean it is if you give you a job.”

Jennifer Coolidge said ‘American Pie’ has helped her dating life

Eddie Kaye Thomas and Jennifer Coolidge In “American Pie” | Getty Images

Though Coolidge once jokingly exaggerated how much her number of sexual partners increased after her role in American Pie and accidentally started a rumor, she said it gave her dating life a boost. “I have to say it has helped me out in a lot of ways,” she said on Watch What Happens Live.

She explained how “there’s always someone who has seen that movie lately,” noting, “So then you get a whole new group of young guys.”

“I’m single, so I’m really using it to my advantage,” she shared.