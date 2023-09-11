'RHOBH' alum Kathryn Edwards said that producers had their eye on possibly launching a new 'Housewives' series in New Orleans and invite Jennifer Coolidge to be on the cast.

White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge has long said she’d be interested in joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. But what about helping to launch another city?

RHOBH alum Kathryn Edwards recently said Coolidge’s name was floated as a possibility for The Real Housewives of New Orleans. Coolidge normally lives in the Big Easy and Edwards spilled tea that New Orleans was a real possibility.

Jennifer Coolidge would be ‘amazeballs’ on ‘Housewives’

Edwards said that producers planned to add another city at some point. “They’re gonna come up with another city. I have a friend who lives in New Orleans and she said that they’re trying to do a pilot show. She’s one of the girls that they want to do it,” she explained on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“She told me one of the other names that she’s being heard thrown around,” Edwards continued, referring to Coolidge. “If this woman does it, she’s a very well-known person. It would be amazeballs.”

“I think they need to find a new city. If they can get Jennifer Coolidge and a great cast in New Orleans, people will watch,” she added. “And I haven’t even watched The White Lotus yet.” Coolidge also starred in the Christopher Guest film, Best in Show. “It’s like one of the greatest movies of all time,” Edwards said.

Jennifer Coolidge could give the cast a run for their money

Edwards admitted she was floored when she heard that Coolidge was on the short list of RHONO cast members. “When this friend of mine said that she was gonna do it, I was in disbelief,” she said. “But then I thought, [if] she gets to stay in New Orleans, they’re gonna probably pay her a nice salary because she’s already successful and it is a new city. The same production company that does Salt Lake City is looking to do New Orleans.”

Edwards believed that Coolidge would bring the right kind of spice to a new Housewives series. “I think she’s got one of those personalities that’s so disarming and she’s funny. I think she’d have great timing and I think that she’d run circles around some of these women where they wouldn’t just even know how to deal with her,” she remarked.

“And she could do a little bit of reality like being who she is and mix it with a little bit of acting. She’s got that kind of personality where you’re just like what did you just say?” Edwards said.

Does doing ‘Housewives’ negatively impact an acting career?

Last October, Coolidge said she’d love to be on RHOBH. “Beverly Hills is riveting,” she told E! News. “It is riveting for many reasons.”

She also called Lisa Rinna, who left the series, the ultimate villain. Edwards mused about the impact being on Housewives could have had on Rinna’s acting career and if being a long-term Housewife can ruin an acting career.

“Could I see Rinna doing all the Hallmark stuff?” Edwards wondered. “Like Candace Cameron and Lacey Chabert. Like I could see her doing. I can’t see her being on a new half-hour comedy special or on the new White Lotus. Can she slip back into a role or is it gonna be watching Lisa Rinna from the Housewives? I don’t know.”