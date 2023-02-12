Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Which of Her Iconic Movie Quotes She’s Sick of Hearing

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge revealed one of her most beloved movie quotes has started to get under her skin. It’s a fan favorite, but she can’t escape it, and the actor confessed that after all these years, “It’s exhausting!”

Coolidge might have a general distaste for the line in question. However, she ended up with an endorsement offer thanks to its popularity. And she said she would consider accepting it if the company offered her favorite option.

Jennifer Coolidge said she’s sick of hearing her famous ‘Legally Blonde 2’ hot dog line

In an interview with Variety, Coolidge revealed the one quote from her movies she’s “sick” of hearing is, “It makes me want a hot dog real bad” from her Legally Blonde character Paulette Bonafonté. “All day long and all night,” she explained. “… People say it on the plane, for f***’s sake!”

She added, “It’s exhausting! This hot dog story!”

However, she said she has to “go with it,” reiterating, “I have to go with it and go …”

Sorry to those that love this quote from the second movie, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde! She said it herself — she’s sick of it! However, she also noted that Paulette was one of her most recognized roles, splitting it into a “50/50 thing” with American Pie, which boosted her love life.

Jennifer Coolidge turned down a hot dog endorsement deal

Coolidge revealed that the movie line is so iconic she was offered a hot dog endorsement deal, but she passed. She told People, “It was a hot dog company that just did the meat hot dog, and I eat these amazing plant-based hot dogs.”

The “secluded” star said she told the company, “If you guys come out with plant-based hot dogs, I will definitely do a commercial for you.”

She added, “The thing is, I love a hot dog. When you’re working on set, and you’ve been there since 5 a.m., and by 11 a.m. you’re ravenous, but lunch isn’t until 2 p.m., I’ll have a plant-based hot dog. I put all the trimmings on it. You cannot tell the difference.”

“The science that has gone into them — they’re just as tasty,” she offered. “So I’m hoping this company will extend into that area and call me.”

Jennifer Coolidge hopes to hear more about ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Coolidge might be sick of the line, but she’s not done with the franchise. Regarding talk about a Legally Blonde 3, she told Variety she’d heard about it but hadn’t seen anything official about reprising her role.

“Everybody keeps talking about it,” she said. “I’m very excited about the script and stuff that’s coming my way, but I haven’t seen it. Maybe this conversation will speed it up.”

For the record, Reese Witherspoon hyped Coolidge while talking to Entertainment Tonight and said, “There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge.”

“I’m beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon said. “She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now. And she’s just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, [because] she gets up there, and everybody’s like, ‘I love her!'”

She added, “But she’s just done a lot of good work in our business for so long that it’s really nice to see her getting this incredible moment.”