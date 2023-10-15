A 'Seinfeld' reboot of some sort could be in the works. At least, that's what Jerry Seinfeld is saying. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has no information on the potential project, though.

The 1990s reboots are in full swing. So far, fans have reconnected with the beloved Sex and the City characters and caught up with Paul and Jamie Buchman from Mad About You. The cast of Friends sat down for a chat, and Kelsey Grammer returned as Dr. Frasier Crane. Seinfeld, the famed show about nothing, could be next. In fact, Jerry Seinfeld himself teased a potential reboot that would address the problems with the show’s heavily criticized finale. If something is in the works, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s ex, Elaine Benes, doesn’t know about it.

Jerry Seinfeld teases a potential reboot and drives fans wild

On October 7, spectators who packed the Wang Theatre to see Jerry Seinfeld perform got more than they bargained for. Seinfeld was in a chatty mood, and apparently, he wasn’t just telling jokes. The famed standup created a stir when he teased a potential reboot to Boston fans.

Linda Henry, the CEO of the Boston Globe, uploaded a clip to her Instagram page featuring the moment Seinfeld let the big secret loose. In reality, he didn’t give anything about a potential format or storyline away, but he did hint that the ending everyone hated so much could be addressed at some point in the future. The news has fans clamoring for more information, but there isn’t much more information to give.

The series finale of ‘Seinfeld’ | Joey Delvalle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When a reboot could happen is anyone’s guess. Not only is Seinfeld touring the United States through September 2024, but his former costars are attached to other projects. They also don’t have a clue about what’s going on, it seems. At least Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t know what Jerry Seinfeld is talking about

Shortly after Jerry Seinfeld teased a potential reunion to a crowd of fans, Julia Louis-Dreyfus sat down for an interview with The Guardian. Inevitably, the topic of a potential Seinfeld reunion came up. Louis-Dreyfus wasn’t afraid to chime in with what she knew about it. Unfortunately for fans, Louis-Dreyfus knows absolutely nothing. She learned about the potential reboot along with everyone else.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus | David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

She told the publication, “Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night, and I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.” If someone is going to know what is going on with a reboot, you’d think it would be Louis-Dreyfus and the other actors who spent so much of their careers appearing on Seinfeld. So far, neither Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza for the entirety of the series, nor Michael Richards, who took on the role of building eccentric Cosmo Kramer, have commented on Seinfeld’s remarks.

Alexander has spoken about a potential reboot recently, though. He told Entertainment Tonight that he didn’t believe the cast could develop something to meet fans’ expectations. The comment echoes what Seinfeld himself has said about a reboot previously. If Seinfeld’s mind can be changed, we assume Alexander’s could be, too. Maybe Louis-Dreyfus will be let in on the big secret soon.