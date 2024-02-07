The 'Jersey Shore' cast mates have reunited in Las Vegas, seemingly for the Super Bowl. However, it's unclear exactly what the gang's purpose is -- but we'll certainly find out.

The Jersey Shore cast mates can’t stay away from each other for long. Even when they’re not filming, the group manages to reunite — and this time, it appears they have something planned for Super Bowl LVIII.

Sorrentino recently shared a photo alongside Polizzi and Farley, all of whom just touched down in Vegas. It’s unclear if any other cast mates are joining this little adventure, but Sorrentino’s caption seemed to suggest the trio has big plans for the weekend.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino just shared a photo with Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley

Polizzi recently hinted to her fans that she was traveling once again. She posted a selfie to her Instagram story letting people know she was on her way to the airport; however, she did not indicate where she was going. Sorrentino let the cat out of the bag on February 6 when he posted a photo to Instagram alongside Polizzi and Farley of the three clearly in Las Vegas for Super Bowl festivities.

Sorrentino’s caption was short and ambiguous: “It’s happening,” he wrote. Fans were excited to see the three cast mates reconnect. “I was manifesting to see you guys in Vegas,” one user commented.

“Alright, we got a situation!” another person wrote.

“3 fav [sic] cast members of Jersey Shore,” someone else added.

It’s unclear exactly what the three friends are up to this week and whether or not they’ll stay for the big game, but we’re certain whatever it is will be documented on social media.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ premieres February 8

While the cast mates are enjoying themselves in Las Vegas, MTV is getting ready to air the season premiere of the group’s spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The reunion first started back in 2018, and the show is now in its seventh season. A lot has changed for the cast mates, many of whom are married with children at this point. But when they’re together, chaos still ensues.

This season could see an unlikely reunion between Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Magro. Giancola opted out of the original spinoff reunion because Magro was on the cast, but once Magro left, she opted to return. The previous season left off with the gang in Florida, where Magro apologized to his house mates. But the show wrapped before anybody could see a potential Sam and Ron reunion.

It’s unclear what exactly season 7 has in store for the crew, but some people doubt that Ron and Sam will actually have a conversation. Still, people can’t help but wonder if the show will keep the drama going by bringing them together.