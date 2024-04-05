The reality tv star expressed concern her son may have Celiac Disease.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese opened up about her oldest son’s health to a fellow roommate during the latest episode of the MTV series. She shared details during the cast’s Nashville trip.

Deena Cortese shared her concerns with a fellow castmate

Episodes featuring the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast as they explore Nashville currently air on MTV. The trip was reportedly to scout for a new location for Nicole Polizzi’s Snooki Shop and to have some fun.

The cast had a blast visiting some of the city’s most exciting spots. However, Deena Cortese had something more important on her mind.

In a private discussion with fellow castmate Angelina Pivarnick, Cortese revealed some personal details regarding her eldest son, Christopher John, known by his family as C.J.

“I guess he’s not growing on the range he’s supposed to be growing. That worries me a little,” the reality star said.

“We just want to make sure he doesn’t have Celiac disease. Chris [Cortese’s husband] has Celiac disease,” Cortese continued.

“You can’t eat gluten because if you eat gluten, your bones can’t absorb nutrients, so it causes you not to grow. So it’s better to catch it early.”

Subsequently, Cortese exited the trip early to return home. “We’re going to go to the doctor and make sure everything is taken care of with C.J.,” she said.

Is Celiac Disease common?

By opening up about her son’s health, Deena Cortese used her celebrity to shed a light on this health condition. This episode could open up a discussion about Celiac Disease for Jersey Shore viewers.

According to the Mayo Clinic, those with Celiac Disease have an immune reaction to eating gluten. Over time, this reaction damages your small intestine’s lining and prevents it from absorbing nutrients.

The Mayo Clinic says that Celiac Disease in children may affect growth and development. It can cause gastrointestinal symptoms.

Celiac disease is a hereditary condition, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation. People with a first-degree relative with celiac disease (parent, child, sibling) have a 1 in 10 risk of developing celiac disease, the website explains.

Deena Cortese has not yet revealed if her oldest son was indeed diagnosed with the condition. She and Chris Bucker are parents to C.J. and his brother, Cameron.

Cortese left the vacation ahead of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s return. It is yet to be seen if she returns to the series before his reunion with Sammi Giancola.

‘Jersey Shore’ fans disappointed the series hasn’t yet aired Sammi and Ron’s reunion

Outside of the shenanigans that typically dominate each episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast is waiting on pins and needles for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s return. His arrival has been teased for the better part of Season 7.

Fans are fed up with the series dragging out his return. They took to Instagram to share their disappointment.

“Ahhhh, we strike again. No RON! Next week, it’ll be an hour-long episode about driving to the airport and ending with Ron stepping out of the SUV,” one fan wrote.

A second fan penned, “Show Ron already!! Dragging it on way too many episodes.”

“At this point, I’m gonna pick Ron up myself,” joked a third viewer.

A fourth can conclude, “Man, you guys have been milking Ron’s return for weeks. Get on with it already.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.