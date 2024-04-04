How many more weeks will MTV tease a reunion of the one-time couple?

Throughout Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, the ultimate reunion between exes Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been teased. However, fans appear fed up with one aspect of this iconic meetup. They believe the series is “dragging out” the inevitable and are sick of it. Here’s why.

Is this the week Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunite?

Since the beginning of Season 7, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has teased a reunion of Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Oritz-Magro. Each week, the series discusses that Ronnie is on his way, but he never shows.

In the series’ newest teaser trailer, yet again, the roommates reveal that Ronnie will be arriving “tomorrow.” But will he make an appearance?

Fans are done with all the teasing. They shared their thoughts on the show’s Facebook page.

“Once again, they dragged out the Ron and Sam reunion. I think they are all just building this s*** up. They are two adults who have moved on with their lives and know what they are getting into now. Cut the dramatics,” one fan wrote.

A second penned, “I feel that Sam’s interaction with Ron will be better than her interaction with Angelina.”

“Talk about milking it out. Getting to the stage of whether this is going to happen or not?” questioned a third fan.

A fourth viewer concluded, “Literally another week of ‘Ron’s on his way.’ So flippin’ over it now. Either do it or don’t. Been too drawn out too long.”

Episode 9’s trailer claims ‘Ronnie’s coming tomorrow,’ but so is Angelina

Sammi Giancola is at a personal crossroads. She is happy to have reunited with her old Jersey Shore roommates after over a decade but has found herself at a point where she has no time for drama.

Enter Angelina Pivarnick, whose text set Sammi back on the path to a reunion with her roommates. Initially, they appeared to have a good relationship, but soon, Angelina seemed to take issue with Sammi.

Angelina’s uncertain behavior left Sammi not knowing whether she should try to maintain their friendship. Throughout the past nine episodes, they have argued more than been friendly toward each other.

Added to that is the stress Sammi feels about facing Ronnie again for the first time in many years. Their unstable relationship was well-documented by MTV’s cameras during the original Jersey Shore series.

However, will Angelina and Ronnie’s arrival on the same day be too much for Sammi? Which will cause her more stress?

What did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro say about reuniting with Sammi Giancola?

During his first reunion in many years with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro sat down with Nicole Polizzi. They discussed his return to the friendships he had to leave behind to heal from his troubles personally. He also spoke of Sammi Giancola.

“She’s a great person, a great woman, she was always good to me,” he admitted. Ronnie was also “happy” Sammi Could find “someone who can give her what I wasn’t ready to give her” with Justin.

He was hopeful they could “coexist together. I was young. I was dumb. I made a lot of mistakes, and that’s why I want to talk to her. I feel like I owe her an apology.”

Ronnie later said in a confessional, “I know I’m gonna have to see Sam. I’m looking forward to it,” he continued in a confessional. “A lot of my actions when we were together weren’t the best, and I could have been better to her.”

Will Sammi and Ronnie reunite on the newest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? The series airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.