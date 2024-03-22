How much more of the Angelina Pivarnick's drama can viewers take before they switch off for good?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers have had it with the continued “BS” and “drama” from castmate Angelina Pivarnick. As the show teased the remaining episodes of the season on social media, fans believe Angelina is being portrayed by production a certain way, or she’s really acting in a manner that makes her appear villainous.

‘Jersey Shore’ fans would rather see less ‘drama’ from Angelina Pivarnick

Throughout her years as a cast member of both Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick has taken on the villain role. She has clashed with nearly every cast member and some of their significant others at least once.

However, in recent installments of the long-running MTV series, Angelina is lashing out more than ever. Several castmates agreed that her personal drama is spilling over into the show.

But what do fans think? They took to the comments section of the show’s latest Instagram post to share their thoughts about the reality star’s recent behaviors.

“It’s so enjoyable when Angelina isn’t there,” wrote one fan. A second agreed, “If the producers think Angelina makes the show, how about she leaves JSFV, does a spinoff, and you can watch the ratings tank while JS has a glow-up.”

A third fan wrote, “Honestly, please leave Angelina out. We can’t take her BS and drama, and it’s obvious she can’t get along with the rest of the cast. The world has to revolve around her all the time!”

A new teaser trailer features more cast drama ahead, and it isn’t pretty

As the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation unfolds, drama could break the cast’s tight bond. As the group heads to Nashville, one particular long-awaited reunion will take place: Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“This is a decade in the making,” says Mike Sorrentino about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro visiting with the cast during their Nashville adventure. “This is f****** awkward,” Jenni Farley admits.

Conflict continues between Sammi Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick, as the latter learns Sammi filmed a TikTok video with Alexis Bawden, wife of New York Jets running back Nick Bawden. Alexis was upset that Angelina messaged her husband as the cast enjoyed a New York Jets football game in the fall of 2023.

“Are you friends with her? Let me know, now, are you friends with her!” says Alexis, standing next to Sammi in the video. The statement was a riff on Sammi’s altercation with Ronnie regarding his friendship with Jenni during Jersey Shore‘s original run, but the video just causes more drama with Angelina.

Not only is Sammi Giancola dealing with Angelina Pivarnick, she is forced to face Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Along with all the drama Angelina Pivarnick brings to the table on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for Sammi Giancola, the latter must also face her past. The entire cast would like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to join them in Nashville, but Sammi gives a “hell no” to their plans.

The Asbury Park Press revealed details not shown in the clip, including Sammi’s more well-thought response. She admits this reunion was something she did expect at some point.

“This is something I did expect to happen, but there are boundaries,” Sammi said. “I have to figure this out to make it work for everybody and then also for myself. You guys have been friends with (Ronnie), and I’m not going to take that away from you at all. I’m your friend, too. We’ll figure it out. I’ll navigate it.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.