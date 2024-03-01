MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 will show Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola reuniting with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after a decade of no communication. Fans look forward to seeing what Sammi and Ronnie are like in a house together after so many years. Here’s what Jenni “JWoww” Farley said about what goes down and how she takes Sammi’s side this season.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley previews Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola reuniting

Fans can’t wait to see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola reunite in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. The couple dated on and off on Jersey Shore in the past, but they went their separate ways one final time in 2014. Now, fans can observe what it’s like for Sammi and Ronnie to spend ample time together again.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley spoke about Sammi and Ronnie on the Dumb Blonde podcast. “Sam is going to meet Ron soon, and it’s been a decade,” Jenni says.

Jenni adds that fans should expect to see her “riding and dying” for Sam this season despite her love for Ron.

“From the girls’ perspective, we were riding and dying for Sam,” Jenni says. “As much as we love Ron, I told Sam in this show … ‘I need to be a girls girl for you. Because ever since the note, I wasn’t. Even though I didn’t know what was going on in the note, and I only took information I heard, and I wanted to send it to you anonymously, it’s whatever.’ At 25, you’re a child, and you don’t know how to handle things.”

Jenni references the note she and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi anonymously wrote to Sammi 13 years prior. The note stated that Ronnie was cheating on her.

“What I was warning her about, a lot of people don’t realize, Nicole and I never witnessed,” Jenni continues. “So, we were just being told that information.”

Jenni hoped to prioritize Sammi’s feelings this season. “This season that’s airing, I am like, ‘I need to be your girl. I need to have your back, and whatever you don’t feel comfortable with, I’m gonna have your back,'” she continues. “And I can’t wait for the viewers to see how it plays out, because … I don’t ever want her to leave, and I don’t ever want her to feel like she’s not in a safe place.”

‘Jersey Shore’ cast members Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

A preview for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 Episode 5 hints at Ronnie’s return

Fans will likely see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola finally reunite in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 5. A preview that aired after episode 4 shows the cast members screaming Ron’s name as they run around the house.

Sammi spoke to Variety about reuniting with Ronnie. “At this point, he’s just a guy I dated in my 20’s,” she said of her ex. “We all go through relationships. He’s basically just a co-worker at this point.” As for how their reunion goes, she added, “I guess you’re gonna see how the season plays out.”

As for the infamous note that Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi left her in the past, Sammi says she can laugh at it in hindsight. “I’m definitely at a point where I can laugh at it and make a joke out of it,” she said. “I feel like the note will forever be by my side. I kind of have no choice! It’s funny now. A lot of people, I feel like, go through the whole cheating thing, especially in your 20s. Mine just so happened to be on TV.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

