Jesse Lee Soffer is Considering Leaving Chicago For a Warmer Home

Snow may be pretty, but it is not everyone’s cup of tea! Fans of the hit show Chicago P.D. know it is filmed on location, meaning that the show’s stars have to deal with some pretty frigid temperatures while filming. One of the show’s former stars, Jesse Lee Soffer, lived in the chilly city and has for a few years due to his work on Chicago P.D., and he is no stranger to cold climates.

Now that the actor has exited the show, he is excitedly thinking about what new projects to take on, which may require him to relocate. Now, we have learned that Soffer is considering leaving Chicago for a warmer home.

Why did Jesse Lee Soffer leave ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Soffer’s character, Jay Halstead, was a key cast member, not to mention a fan favorite. He seemed to love his time on Chicago P.D., so why did he decide to leave?

According to Variety, he said, “I’ve thought so hard about how to answer this question — and there’s no good answer, except I was ready for more.”

Soffer continued talking about his departure, adding that “I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk.”

Fans were sad to see Soffer go. After almost 10 years of playing Jay Halstead, he was almost like a permanent fixture on the show, and Good Housekeeping reports that fans even took to social media to express their feelings. One person posted, “I just don’t think I’m ready,” speaking of Soffer’s exit from Chicago P.D., while another wrote, “I’LL BE WATCHING BUT IDK IF I’LL BE ABLE TO SEE THE SCREEN BECAUSE OF THE TEARS IN MY EYES.”

Soffer is considering leaving Chicago for a warmer home

Leaving the show may also mean it’s time for Soffer to find a new place to live, and his goals may take him to a completely different atmosphere. He opened up a bit about how Chicago P.D. is an ensemble cast and how he feels ready to play a leading part. “I definitely think I’m ready to be a lead on a show and to have my own show. I’d put all of my heart and soul into it.”

The actor is not going to just sit back and wait for something to come along. It turns out that he has a few ideas in mind, saying that he would love to take a role in a Taylor Sheridan drama or a period piece and is also looking forward to directing.

This might mean a move to Los Angeles, which is one of the best — and warmest — places for a successful star such as Soffer to pursue his goals.

Will Jesse Lee Soffer ever come back to ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Jesse Lee Soffer | Jim Spellman/Contributor

Soffer was, and still is, extremely close to everyone on set, so is his exit permanent?

Fortunately, the actor hasn’t said that he won’t return to the show. “Never say never. I feel so bad for the fans that are like, ‘Is he going to come back?’ ‘What’s he going to do?’ ‘What’s going on with him and Hailey?'” Soffer added, “I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he’s just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place. In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead’s always going to be in my blood. That’s never going to change.”

Maybe he would consider stopping by Chicago P.D. for some guest roles on the show, something that fans would surely love!