Jesse Spencer Kept 2 Props From ‘Chicago Fire’

Everyone likes to take home a piece of something special, and when Jesse Spencer left Chicago Fire, that is exactly what he did. Spencer was an integral part of the show for 200 episodes, and although he decided to step back, there is no doubt that Chicago Fire is close to his heart. The actor opened up about his time on the show, and what he revealed was delightful to his huge fan base. Now, we have also learned that Spencer kept two props from his time on Chicago Fire.

Why did Spencer leave the show?

Spencer portrayed the character of Lieutenant Matthew Casey for a decade, and after all that time, he was a fan favorite. Casey had many ups and downs on the show, but no matter what, viewers were always rooting for him, and were pretty saddened to see him leave. So, why did Spencer decide to exit Chicago Fire? According to Us Weekly, the handsome Australian actor said that “I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television straight since I went straight from House into Chicago Fire. We were coming up to the 200th episode.”

He made sure to add that “It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved this show from the start, but there’s other things that I would love to do in the future and there’s some family that I need to take care of. 18 years is a long time. That’s a long stretch.”

As for his character Casey, he departed Chicago and moved to Oregon to take care of his late best friend, Firehouse 51 firefighter Andy Darden’s two children. It was an emotional exit, and Spencer admits that it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

Spencer kept two props from ‘Chicago Fire’

After ten years, it is hard to walk away from something so beloved, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Spencer took part of the show with him. USA Today reports that the actor still has his Chicago Fire helmet and Halligan bar entry tool in his apartment. As for the entry tool, Spencer says “You never know when you’re going to need one.” This proved to be true when his daughter got stuck in the apartment building elevator earlier this year, and Spencer considered prying the elevator doors open with the tool. Fortunately, he was able to call the fire department instead, and the toddler got out safely.

Casey’s return to the show and what Spencer has said about coming back

It was on the April 5th episode of Chicago Fire that Casey made an unexpected return to Firehouse 51 and fans were ecstatic. Spencer was brought back for the guest role amid Taylor Kinney‘s leave of absence from the show, and as for Casey, he returned to work on a special FBI task force. The episode naturally addressed the unfinished business between him and his former love, Sylvie Brett, who is dating someone else, but clearly still has feelings for Casey. According to Spencer, “Even though they’ve broken up, he still has a lot of love for the girl.” The episode opened the door to many possibilities for future storylines, and viewers can’t wait to see what will happen.

So, will Spencer ever return to Chicago Fire full time? Probably not, at least for now. His return to the show was only for a guest appearance, and Casey will be heading back to Oregon at this time. Says Spencer about the possibility of returning “This show was such a special part of my life for 10 years, so I’m always open to coming back.”