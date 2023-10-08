Jill Dillard has 18 siblings, but her relationship with many of them is complicated. No relationship is more complex and distant than the one she has with Josh Duggar, her eldest brother and abuser. The mother of three sat down for a recent interview and revealed that despite all that has happened, her brother might be the one”shunning” her, and he’s doing it all from behind the walls of FCI Seagoville. She thinks Josh Duggar sent back the mail she posted to him.

Josh Duggar might have refused mail from Jill Dillard

Jill Dillard revealed that while she has not seen Josh Duggar since she sat in an Arkansas federal courtroom as he faced child pornography charges, she did try to reach out once. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Jill revealed that she sent Josh a Christmas Card one year. She said the card was homemade and shipped it to prison. The card was returned. Jill believes the card was returned because he did not add her to a list of authorized senders.

While Jill doesn’t know the real reason the mail was returned to her, it’s clear she thinks her eldest brother is “shunning” her. The suggestion lends credence to other rumors swirling around the internet. After Jill’s appearance on Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, stories swirled that Anna Duggar, Josh’s wife, believed Jill was “toxic” due to her inclusion in the docuseries. Amy Duggar King, the family’s rebellious cousin, also appeared in the docuseries and recently ran into Anna. Anna was, apparently, not interested in speaking with her.

Jill isn’t interested in forgiving Josh or her parents, though

While Jill admitted to trying to reach out to Josh just once since his sentencing, she isn’t looking to forgive him. At the very least, it’s not coming easily. She also revealed during her Good Morning America interview that she has difficulty accepting the way her parents openly protected Josh after the molestation incidents when he was a teen and during his more recent trial and sentencing.

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard appear in the Prime Video docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People’ | Amazon Content Services LLC

Jim Bob and Michelle haven’t spoken publicly about Josh much. Still, they have clearly offered him a great deal of support. Jim Bob was on hand during the entirety of the child pornography trial. He even had an outburst that earned him a warning from the judge. Michelle wrote a letter to Judge Timothy L. Brooks begging for leniency for her wayward son. It is believed the couple supported Josh financially for years. Duggar family followers also theorize that they continue to support his wife and seven children while he is locked up.

Can an inmate deny mail from a person?

Federal prisoners have the right to receive mail, make phone calls, and buy products and goods from a commissary. Family support is considered important for an inmate’s overall well-being. So, can an inmate deny packages? Yes. Prisoners can choose not to receive mail from individual people.

While Josh Duggar does have the right to refuse mail from specific people, there are other reasons mail sent to an inmate might be returned to its sender. According to Pelipost, mail may be returned to the sender if prison personnel deem it inappropriate. In most cases, if the prison has censored the mail and sent it back to the original sender, an explanation of why it was censored is attached. That likely was not the case with Jill’s mail item.