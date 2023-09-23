Josh Duggar's been a part of numerous scandals in the past -- and so has the prison he's housed in, FCI Seagoville. Here are the scandals the prison's faced.

Duggar family followers know all about Josh Duggar’s prison sentence. The 19 Kids and Counting Star will spend over a decade behind bars at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, for obtaining child sexual abuse material on his computer. FCI Seagoville has made headlines in the past for several scandals. Here are the prison’s most notable scandals.

Josh Duggar’s prison, FCI Seagoville, had inmates complain of medical neglect

Josh Duggar’s prison, FCI Seagoville, appears to have its fair share of issues given inmate complaints of the past. During Josh’s stay, several inmates filed lawsuits against FCI Seagoville for negligent staff and medical neglect.

One inmate filed a complaint on Oct. 6, 2022, against FCI Seagoville following an assault from another inmate. “I was assaulted with a lock by an inmate who was paid by other inmates to do the assaulting,” the inmate filing the complaint stated, according to The Sun. “I informed [staff] I am in fear for my life and can’t stay here. On Sept. 16, I was released back to general public to only have my life threatened again.”

The inmate asked for “monetary value” due to the situation.

On Oct. 25, 2022, another inmate filed a complaint for “failure to provide [his] prescribed medication for 31 days while confined in the special housing unit at the total mercy of BOP staff.” He requested $760,000.

Before these complaints, the prison made headlines in 2020 after 72% of its population became infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Inmates allegedly received expired food

FCI Seagoville made headlines once more for allegedly feeding inmates expired food. “The food they get is regularly expired,” a source told The Sun of Josh Duggar’s prison. “They’re just, like, really disgustingly expired, always by at least a couple of weeks. And it’s, like, milk. All sorts of like stuff that can’t be expired for that long. They had a run of cereal that had bugs in it, and so people just couldn’t eat their cereal because it was filled with bugs.”

Another source talked of the “super disgusting” prison conditions. “All of the beds touch each other and there are bunk beds,” they shared. “It’s small, it’s dirty. They do have cleaning supplies for the cell, like to mop it and keep it clean, but they have to share water among the entire dorm so it’s super disgusting by the time anybody gets to use it. It’s dirty.”

FCI Seagoville doesn’t have air conditioning throughout the whole prison

Josh Duggar’s inmates in prison likely aren’t fairing well with the Texas heat. Some prisoners reportedly don’t have access to air conditioning.

“Texas is having record-breaking heatwaves,” a relative of an inmate at FCI Seagoville shared with The Sun. “Most of the buildings in Seagoville don’t have air conditioning for the inmates. Other loved ones are sharing how inmates are passing out.”

An FCI Seagoville spokesperson told The Sun that while some housing units don’t have air conditioning, the inmates can spend time in areas with air conditioning. “In the units without A/C, there are rooms within those units where inmates can sit in A/C, as we have TV and computer rooms that give them a chance to cool down,” the spokesperson shared. “Additionally, in those housing units, we have fans to circulate the air. All housing has ice available to inmates.”

Anna Duggar may have waited ‘hours’ to see Josh Duggar due to power outages

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, may have also experienced trouble at FCI Seagoville. A family member of an inmate at the prison said they regularly saw Anna visit Josh. They also said they sometimes had to wait “hours” for visitation due to electrical issues.

“There’s always a delay,” the source told Daily Mail. “A couple of weeks back, they said that the electricity was down. It goes in and out all the time so they use it as an excuse to make us wait for a couple of hours before we could get in.”

A correctional officer had a sexual relationship with an inmate in the past

A scandal between a correctional officer and an inmate at FCI Seagoville hit the news in February 2019. Erica McCoy pleaded guilty in August 2022 to having regular sexual contact with an inmate who she allegedly “stumbled” upon while he cleaned her office carpet in 2017, CBS News reports. During the investigation, the inmate was placed in the Special Housing Unit (SHU). McCoy was sentenced to just over a year in prison and was required to register as a sex offender.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

