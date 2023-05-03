John Lennon, Paul McCartney Songs Reimagined as Beatles Tracks With AI — Fans Are Overwhelmed

Have you ever wanted to hear Paul McCartney’s “New” or John Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me” as Beatles songs? Now with artificial intelligence, you can. One YouTube user uploaded the songs as if they were done by the fab four, and the response is overwhelming.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney | Val Wilmer/Redferns

Paul McCartney’s ‘New’ as a Beatles song with the use of AI

“New” is the lead single of McCartney’s 2013 album of the same name. In Japan, it became a number 4 hit on the Japan Hot 100. The song was also included in BBC Radio 2’s playlist and the accompanying album was named their Record of the Week. Additionally, “New” the song is featured in the 2013 animated film, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.

YouTube user Dae Lims has reimagined the song being sung by more than just McCartney. In the AI project, you can hear Lennon’s voice enter on the chorus. Listen here.

One user commented: “This made me cry… I think it helps that I think John & George both would’ve loved this song. This is unbelievable, just like a new Beatles song. Thank you so much for making this.”

“This is incredible,” wrote another. “I never thought I would live to see anything that even comes anywhere near the music The Beatles made. I really am speechless.”

One fan commented that “New” was “a perfect choice for an AI remake because in my opinion it’s the most Beatles sounding solo song Paul McCartney has ever put out.”

“This is beyond amazing!” wrote another. “It could be right from the 1966 ‘Revolver’ sessions. The Paul and John vocals are spot on.”

Among the compliments, some fans put out requests for Dae Lims’ next AI Beatles project, including “Band on the Run” and “Friends to Go.”

John Lennon and Paul McCartney | Val Wilmer/Redferns

John Lennon’s ‘Grow Old With Me’ as a Beatles song with the use of AI

Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me” was released on his posthumous album Milk and Honey in 1983. It’s one of the final songs Lennon ever wrote. “Grow Old With Me” is said to have been inspired from Robert Browning’s poem titled “Rabbi ben Ezra” and a song of Yoko Ono’s called “Let me Count the Ways,” which was inspired by a poem by Elizabeth Barrett Browning.

Dae Lims’ AI version of the song includes McCartney’s voice, reimagining the song as a Beatles collaboration. Listen here.

The AI version of “Grow Old With Me” elicited a similar reaction as Dae Lims’ “New” creation.

“I never thought we would get a proper ending to the Beatles’ story, instead we now have [a] whole new chapter,” commented one user. “Please make more of these and don’t stop, music has been changed forever yet again.”

These AI remakes are striking an emotional chord for many Beatles fans.

“I always thought that this was John’s most beautiful piece of music,” commented another YouTube user. “But when Paul’s vocals come in, the tears just started rolling down my face. They made the most beautiful music ever written, George too. Thank you for this version.”

These songs aren’t the first AI Beatles tracks. But there’s no question that AI technology only continues to improve. As one YouTube user put it: “music has been changed forever yet again.”