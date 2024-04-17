John Lennon and Paul McCartney's sons have teamed up on a new song. Here are the details on their new single, "Primrose Hill."

Decades after their fathers last collaborated, John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons have put out a new song. James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon have brought back the famous Lennon-McCartney songwriting credit on “Primrose Hill,” their new single. Here’s what James McCartney — and his father — have said about the song.

In 2024, James McCartney released “Primrose Hill,” a song he co-wrote with Sean Ono Lennon.

“I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer’s day,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person.”

Both Sean and James have worked as solo artists for years, but “Primrose Hill” is their first collaboration. Paul took to social media to draw attention to the new Lennon-McCartney writing credit.

“My son James has a new song out called ‘Primrose Hill’ — check it out!” he posted on Facebook, per NBC News. “And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song.”

The Beatles’ children have solid relationships with one another

According to James, more Beatles children could collaborate in the future. When asked if he would form “The Beatles — The Next Generation,” he said a few of the band’s children might be interested.

“I don’t think it’s something that Zak [Starkey] wants to do. Maybe Jason [another of Starr’s sons and also drummer] would want to do it,” he told the BBC. “I’d be up for it. Sean seemed to be into it, Dhani [Harrison] seemed to be into it. I’d be happy to do it.”

While he is not yet a part of The Beatles 2.0, Dhani Harrison said he considers some of the other Beatles children to be his family.

“Of all of them [the Beatles children] I think I’m most similar to Stella and Mary [McCartney],” he told The Daily Mail. “I really relate to the way they’ve dealt with their circumstances — they’re like big sisters to me.”

One of John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s final conversations was about their kids

Years before James and Sean released “Primrose Hill,” McCartney and Lennon met up to talk about their children. They realized that they could no longer talk about business — the conversation would quickly devolve into angry accusations — so they stayed on safer ground. Both McCartney and Lennon had children in the 1970s, so they were able to find common ground in talking about raising their kids.

“I realized that I couldn’t always ring him up to ask about business, which was my main priority at the time,” McCartney said in the book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now by Barry Miles. “It was better to talk about cats, or baking bread, or babies. So we did that, and I had a lot in common with him because we were having our babies and I was into a similar sort of mode. So the air cleared and I was able to speak to him and go and see him.”