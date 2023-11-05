One of John Lennon's solo albums was jinxed, according to the "Imagine" singer himself. He also decided to dedicate the album to Yoko Ono.

Sometimes, The Beatles paid tribute to people in odd ways. One of John Lennon’s solo albums was jinxed, according to the “Imagine” singer himself. He also decided to dedicate the album to Yoko Ono. Love or hate that record, it gave us one of John’s most beloved ballads.

1 of John Lennon’s solo albums was composed of 1950s and 1960s cover songs

In 1975, John released an album of 1950s and 1960s covers called Rock ‘n’ Roll. During a 1975 interview with Rolling Stone, John discussed the record. “It started in ’73 with [producer] Phil [Spector] and fell apart,” he said.

“I ended up as part of mad drunk scenes in Los Angeles and I finally finished it off on me own” he added. “And there was still problems with it up to the minute it came out. I can’t begin to say, it’s just barmy, there’s a jinx on that album.”

Why the ‘Instant Karma!’ singer dedicated the solo album to Yoko Ono on a radio show

The book Lennon on Lennon: Conversations with John Lennon features a transcript from a 1975 radio interview. In it, John connected Rock ‘n’ Roll to his separation from and reunion with Yoko. “I would like really to dedicate this whole album [Rock’ n’ Roll] to my very special friend and wife, Yoko, who you might not have heard that I’m living with,” he said. “And as I put it, our separation was a failure.

“Those two inimitable loonies are back together again, and we’re very happy,” he continued. “[We got back together] about a week ago, something like that, and it’s not really been out. I think a little news came out in England. I can’t really remember how it got there, but I’ll say it again: our separation was a failure.” Yoko produced many of John’s post-Beatles albums, so it’s interesting he dedicated this album to her when she is not credited as a producer on the record.

How John Lennon’s ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

Regardless of John’s mixed feelings about it, Rock ‘n’ Roll became a hit in the United States. It reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200, staying on the chart for 15 weeks. The record produced one hit single: a rendition of Ben E. King’s 1961 ballad “Stand by Me.” That cover peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, lasting a total of nine weeks. It was John’s last hit single in the United States for five years.

According to The Official Charts Company, Rock ‘n’ Roll climbed to No. 6 in the United Kingdom and spent 28 weeks on the U.K. chart. John’s “Stand by Me” only hit No. 30 and lasted on the chart for seven weeks. Maybe the single would have done better if it was released during the 1980s, when nostalgia for King’s style of music — and 1960s music in general — was in full swing.

Rock ‘n’ Roll had a jinx on it — but it produced a classic cover nonetheless.