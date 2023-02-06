John Wayne Admitted Why He Was ‘Obsessed’ With Latin Women

Movie star John Wayne had no issue demonstrating his affection for women. He married three times over the course of his career, but he was known for having a type. Wayne was “obsessed” with Latin women, which was apparent in his dating life. The Duke once opened up about how he came to have specific preferences when it came to preferences in his partners.

John Wayne married 2 Latin women

L-R: Pilar Palette and John Wayne | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The first of Wayne’s three marriages started with Josephine Alicia Saenz, who had a Spanish American background. They met before he had the status of a movie star from his humble beginnings in their teenage years. However, their marriage ultimately ended in divorce in 1945.

Wayne’s next two marriages were with Latin women. The first was Esperanza Baur, who he referred to as Chata. Their relationship took a turn for the worst, exploding into huge fights, including when she nearly shot him with a gun after he returned home from a late night out for a movie premiere. They divorced in 1954.

Finally, the Oscar-winning actor had his third and final marriage with Pilar Pallete, to whom he said “I do” within the same year as his official divorce from Chata. Wayne and Pilar remained married until his death in 1979, but there were reports that they separated.

John Wayne was ‘obsessed’ with Latin women for their ‘warmth’ and family life

Happy Birthday to John Wayne's third wife, Pilar! pic.twitter.com/Efr1uBnLlD — John Wayne Official (@JohnDukeWayne) September 3, 2021

Wayne caused many women around the world to swoon for more reasons than his stardom. He also had a signature voice, walk, and presence that instantly commanded a room. Carolyn McGivern’s book, John Wayne: A Giant Shadow, called the actor “obsessed” with Latin women. Additionally, she touched on exactly why he had this specific type.

“I’m a guy who likes girls, all kinds of girls,” Wayne said. “No nation has a monopoly on beauty. But I consider the women of South and Central America to be unusually warm and lovely. They have a good feeling for family life – and so have I. I’ve always liked taking vacations in Mexico. I work so hard when I work. But down there, they lose track of time. They know how to relax. Hell – when a guy is on vacation there, he meets Mexican girls. I happen to like brunettes.”

He became romantically involved with his ex-secretary

Wayne was infamous for the talk about the numerous women he had affairs with over the years. Some were mere rumors, while others proved to be factual. As a result, it enraged the women he already shared a marriage with. He even became romantically involved with his ex-secretary, Pat Stacy, while he technically was still married to Pilar. Nevertheless, this continued to go on until his death.

He had seven children over the course of his three marriages. The movie star had his first four with Josephine and the final three with Pilar. Despite Wayne’s issues in his marriages, he always had a deep love for his children, which showed in the touching final words that he told his daughter. A few of his kids went into the entertainment industry, such as Ethan.