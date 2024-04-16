The Bon Jovi frontman, guitarist, and songwriter reveals his journey toward vocal health in a new Hulu docuseries.

Jon Bon Jovi has suffered from vocal chord deterioration for several years. After trying every method to strengthen these muscles integral to his craft, the entertainer underwent surgery and has been in recovery ever since. Bon Jovi believes that at this point, “I’ve done everything I can do” to heal, saying now, “It’s up to God.”

Jon Bon Jovi shares that moving forward from vocal trauma is ‘up to God’

Jon Bon Jovi will reveal his journey toward vocal health in the new Hulu documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The documentary shares how the Bon Jovi frontman tried every method to get his voice back into proper working order before choosing a surgical option.

Bon Jovi underwent surgery in 2022 because one of his vocal cords was atrophying. He has said one of his chords was as thick as a thumb, the other as thick as a pinky. The surgery helped to make them equal in size again after 40 years of using these muscles.

Bon Jovi told Entertainment Tonight that his recovery is ongoing. “Day to day, I’m working hard on it.”

“Nothing else matters until I work on getting better. It’s up to God at this point. I’ve done everything I can do,” he reveals.

The Bon Jovi frontman vented his frustration at his ‘craft’ being taken away

Jon Bon Jovi became a working musician and vocalist while still a student at Sayreville War Memorial High School student in Sayreville, New Jersey. He released his first record in 1984.

Therefore, Bon Jovi understands his craft. He spent many years under vocal instruction to get the most out of his instrument.

“I pride myself on having been a true vocalist,” Bon Jovi told People Magazine. “I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing.”

He continued, “I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing.”

“So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger — you know, so there’s no reason for any of this,” he concluded.

Will Bon Jovi tour in 2024?

The current lineup of Bon Jovi includes Everett Bradley, John Shanks, Hugh McDonald, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Phil X | Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

However, as the band gears up for their 16th studio album, Forever, it may be the first time since the release of Bon Jovi’s 2020 album that they will not tour in support of it. Jon Bon Jovi says of his decision not to endure two-plus hours of nightly shows, “I won’t fake it…. the legacy matters too much.”

“I won’t compromise who we are as a band live because I’d like to think we’re a pretty darn good band,” Bon Jovi explained. “I sang on the new record. I’ve done MusiCares and nailed it.”

He concluded, “When I woke up after that night, it was the first time in a decade the only voice in my head was mine — fear wasn’t there, doubt wasn’t there — and [my wife] Dorothea texted the kids and said, ‘He’s back!'”

But, although there was hope after that performance that the surgery and his subsequent therapy were a success, Bon Jovi wouldn’t push himself and undo his progress. He told People Magazine, “I’m well into the recovery.”

“I’m more than capable of singing. For me, the bar is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week before I say we’ll go and do any shows.”

“So I’m well back on the road to recovery. Not a day is easy. Every day is a struggle, but I’m more than capable of doing it again,” he concluded, joking, “I’m f****** Bon Jovi!”

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story premieres April 26 on Hulu and Disney+. Forever is out June 7.