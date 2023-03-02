On This Day Jon Bon Jovi Turns 61, Hall of Fame Rocker Talks Aging: ‘I’ve Earned This Grey Hair’

As Jon Bon Jovi celebrates his 61st birthday, he continues to move forward in his career, working on music and other projects that highlight his talents in the entertainment industry. However, he is not beyond looking back as well. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician says, “I’ve earned this grey hair,” as he reflects on a historic career and claims he’s “OK” with growing older.

Jon Bon Jovi continues to challenge himself as an artist

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Bon Jovi shared, “I was never one to rest on our [Bon Jovi’s] previous successes. Maybe I’m not as success-driven as I was when I was a kid. However, I don’t think I need to sit around and say, ‘did I ever tell you about the time…'”

Therefore, he continues to challenge himself as an artist who has achieved many of the dreams he wished for as a teenage singer and songwriter. Bon Jovi’s recording career has amassed 15 studio albums, three live albums, five compilation albums, five EPs, and 66 singles thus far.

Not too bad from a kid who hailed from working-class parents John and Carol Bongiovi, who raised Jon and his brothers Matthew and Anthony in Sayreville, New Jersey. By his early teens, he was hanging out at local clubs, convinced that he would be a rock star one day, making friends with local celebrities Bruce Springsteen and Southside Johnny.

In 1980, Jon recorded his first single, Runaway, with session players. As the success of the song grew, he formed a group consisting of Alec Jon Such, David Bryan, Tico Torres, and Richie Sambora. Those members would create the epicenter of Bon Jovi for 30 years.

As Bon Jovi approaches its 40th anniversary, Jon believes the best is yet to come. He talks about becoming comfortable in his skin and his beliefs on aging as he moves forward into the swinging sixties.

Jon Bon Jovi claims: ‘I’ve earned this grey hair’

To USA Today, Jon Bon Jovi said, “I’ve earned this grey hair. I’ve been through enough hurting and healing to be here. Professionally, I’ve survived trends that have come and gone.”

He continued, “Honestly, at this point, what I’m hoping to do is to first and foremost enjoy it and then keep integrity. I don’t ever want to be on the ‘Where are they now?’ pile. Jokingly, no one loved the fat Elvis [Presley], and I mean that with the utmost respect, but you got to know when it’s time to go. I can still write a song, which matters to me most. I’ll do the rest of it as I see fit.”

The rocker and philanthropist called his career “a gift that God” gave him the job he wanted when he was a kid. He calls himself “the luckiest man in the world.”

The rocker says even at this stage of life; he looks up to those older than him who have walked the walk

As Jon Bon Jovi enjoys his 61st birthday, he admits that he is “OK” with getting older and is really “drawn” to those older than him who have walked the walk.

“I’m OK with getting older, I really am. I’m drawn to elders,” he told USA Today. “The guys I look up to are older than I.”

He continued, “I talk (music) with Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen; when I talk football with Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones; when I talk politics with President Clinton. Getting old doesn’t scare me. It sort of makes me realize that it’s worth staying in good health to be able to write about more experiences.”

Happy Birthday Jon Bon Jovi, born on this day, March 2, 1962.